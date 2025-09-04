EY Remains Focused on AI powered Solutions with Launch of Databricks Center in Mexico

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) announced the establishment of a new Databricks Center of Excellence in Mexico City, Mexico, underscoring its commitment to advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence.

This investment expands the firm’s current US-based Databricks Center of Excellence to Mexico for “nearshore global delivery support, enhancing the EY organization’s ability to help clients harness the power of data and AI to drive transformative business outcomes.”

The Center of Excellence, based within EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Mexico, will serve as a regional hub for “developing and deploying Databricks-powered solutions that modernize data platforms, unlock actionable insights and operationalize AI at scale.”

Joining more than 1,000 EY people certified in Databricks technology, the center will “bring together top talent in data engineering, machine learning and analytics to support clients across industries.”

The recent announcement of SAP Databricks in SAP Business Data Cloud is another key “driver of the EY organization’s continued global expansion of Databricks capabilities.”

Whitt Butler, EY Americas Vice Chair – Consulting:

“This investment not only deepens our alliance with Databricks but also cements our leadership in delivering innovative, data-driven solutions. By building on our domain expertise and expanding our global talent and resources, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations leverage AI’s full potential to uncover insights and unlock new avenues for accelerated growth.”

EY GDS is an integrated network of EY service delivery centers “that provide scalable and customized business services to support the EY organization.”

EY GDS Mexico brings solutions to EY member firms “in the US, Canada and Europe, positioning it as a high-impact technology hub.”

