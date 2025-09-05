Fintech Stripe Expands Services in Japan, Introducing Terminal to Tap Unified Commerce for Businesses

Stripe, the programmable financial services company, today launched Stripe Terminal in Japan, helping Japanese businesses unify commerce experiences across online and offline channels.

The announcement was made at Stripe Tour Tokyo, the company’s annual gathering of business leaders in Japan “where Stripe showcased a series of products and features, including upgrades that leverage AI and stablecoins, to help businesses leapfrog into the next era of commerce.”

Stripe Terminal includes support “for Tap to Pay on iPhone, as well as integrations with PayPay, the QR code payment method in Japan with over 70 million users, and Weixin Pay, also known as WeChat Pay.”

Stripe’s Reader S710 provides merchants with “cellular connectivity, so they can accept payments without interruption–even if the wifi goes down.”

Inforich, a mobile battery sharing service with “approximately 55,000 locations nationwide, will begin introducing Stripe Terminal soon.”

Helping Japanese businesses expand into South Korea with “local payment methods, including wallets such as Naver Pay, Samsung Pay, and PAYCO and all local cards including Shinhan Card, Hyundai Card, and Samsung Card.”

Enhanced fraud detection with Stripe Radar, “including 3D Secure 2, which has improved authorization rates by 25%.”

Stripe Startups, a new program for “early-stage, venture-backed businesses that gives founders access to financial benefits, a focused community, and resources to support their growth.”

In 2024, payment volume on Stripe in Japan grew over “40% from the previous year, while cross-border payment volume increased by over 62%.”

Business models have also diversified, with over “9,000 Japanese businesses selling subscriptions via Stripe Billing last year.”

Stripe reportedly supports various companies in Japan including “Toyota, ANA Group, and ORIX.”

Globally, Stripe reports that it processes over “$1.4 trillion of payments annually.”

As covered recently, Stripe has reportedly introduced over 50 upgrades to accelerate global growth for Asian businesses.

The announcements were shared at Stripe Tour Singapore 2025, “where over 1,300 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers gathered for the company’s annual conference in Southeast Asia.”