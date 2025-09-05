Nubank’s NuCel Introduces Gigabyte Reserve Feature and Payment Options

Nubank (NYSE: NU), one of the largest digital banks, announces that NuCel, its mobile phone service, will begin offering a new Gigabyte (GB) Reserve feature — a Nubank product designed to bring “peace of mind and benefits to its customers.”

NuCel payments can also now be made using the Nubank Account balance, integrating “across the app, and expanding the ways customers can subscribe to the service.”

Paulo Barbosa, general manager of NuCel:

“We launched GB Reserve, a … feature in the global telecom market that removes the pain of unexpectedly running out of internet access and ensures peace of mind that there is an extra reserve that is automatically applied if the plan is exhausted. We have also taken another step to broaden access to NuCel by allowing payment through the Nubank Account. Now Nu customers can sign up for the service even if they do not have an active credit card.”

The new feature, exclusive to NuCel, stores extra gigabytes “from the moment the plan is contracted, ensuring that internet access doesn’t run out.”

The GB Reserve is activated automatically “when data is running low and adds GBs to the main plan, ensuring uninterrupted connection.”

Customers can also earn extra GBs at “different points in their journey, which will be announced soon.”

These GBs are kept in the GB Reserve and “are automatically added to consumption when the plan’s data is nearly exhausted.”

Each extra GB remains valid for 365 days while in the Reserve.

Once an extra GB is activated on the plan, it can be used within 30 days.

Since its launch, Nubank’s mobile services “could only be paid for by customers with an active credit card.”

From now on, access to NuCel subscriptions in Brazil will “be expanded with the option to pay via the Nubank Account balance.”

This new payment method will give “current customers greater flexibility in choosing their preferred payment method.”

The option is being rolled out “gradually and will soon be available to all customers.”

Launched in 2024, NuCel recently announced the “option to subscribe via a physical SIM card, which is being gradually offered to customers in Brazil.”