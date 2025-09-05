Bank of Ireland Introduces Fraud Awareness Initiative, Releases Consumer Spending Insights

Bank of Ireland is making strides in enhancing its services and addressing consumer concerns, as evidenced by recent updates on its ATM upgrade program, fraud awareness campaign, and insights into consumer spending trends.

These initiatives reflect the bank’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure, protecting customers from fraud, and understanding evolving spending patterns across Ireland.

The Bank of Ireland has reached a milestone in its €60 million investment to overhaul its branch network and ATM infrastructure.

As of August 29, 2025, the bank has installed 118 new ATMs across 30 branches, with 71 internal and 47 external machines now operational.

This upgrade is part of a broader initiative to replace approximately 650 ATMs across all 182 branches in Ireland and Northern Ireland by the end of 2027.

The new ATMs feature technology designed to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Improvements include greater cash processing capacity, over 50% reduction in energy usage, and accessibility enhancements like high-contrast screens and voice-guided transactions for visually impaired customers.

Susan Russell, CEO of Bank of Ireland’s Retail Ireland division, emphasized the program’s progress, stating:

“These new ATMs are more efficient, more accessible, and better equipped to meet the needs of our customers.”

The bank plans to install an additional 50 devices across 15 locations before the year’s end, reinforcing its commitment to reliable cash access nationwide.

In a separate development, Bank of Ireland’s latest fraud research, conducted by Red C in August 2025, reveals a significant lack of trust in social media platforms’ ability to combat fraud.

The study found that 69% of social media users do not trust these platforms to protect them from fraudulent activities, with 86% of fraudulent content sightings reported on Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, 73% of users distrust social media advertisements, and 90% believe companies advertising financial services online should verify their authenticity with regulatory bodies like the Central Bank of Ireland.

Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud at Bank of Ireland, highlighted the sophistication of current scams, particularly a new “pump and dump” investment scam circulating on WhatsApp and other platforms.

These scams involve fraudsters artificially inflating stock or cryptocurrency prices before selling off, leaving victims with devalued assets.

To counter this, Bank of Ireland has launched a 2025 fraud awareness campaign themed “Not all social is social,” offering actionable advice in collaboration with cyberpsychologist Professor Mary Aiken.

The bank is also investing €50 million between 2024 and 2025 to bolster fraud prevention, including a dedicated 24/7 fraud team and advanced technology.

On the economic front, Bank of Ireland’s analysis of August 2025 card spending highlights a vibrant consumer trend in Dublin 3, where spending surged due to major concerts.

The area, home to venues like the 3Arena, saw a significant influx of concertgoers attending performances by artists such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

This led to a “supernova” effect on local spending, with debit and credit card transactions surging in sectors like hospitality, retail, and entertainment.

The data underscores the economic impact of cultural events, with Dublin 3 emerging as a hotspot for discretionary spending.

This trend aligns with broader economic optimism, as Bank of Ireland’s revised 2025 GDP forecast projects 8.1% growth, driven by consumer spending and multinational output.