Bank of America Supports Financial Wellbeing and AI Enabled Solutions

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) continues to drive product development in financial services, addressing evolving consumer needs through enhanced employee benefits, cutting-edge AI technology, and tailored financial products.

Recent announcements highlight the bank’s commitment to enable clients and employees, with significant updates including a doubling in workers seeking near-term financial guidance, the milestone of their AI-driven virtual assistant Erica surpassing 3 billion interactions, and the launch of a new premium credit card in partnership with Alaska Airlines.

According to Bank of America’s 2025 Workplace Benefits Report, conducted in partnership with the Bank of America Institute, the percentage of US based workers seeking near-term financial guidance from their employers has doubled from 13% in 2023 to 26% in 2025.

The report, based on a survey of 962 employees and 800 employers conducted between December 2024 and May 2025, reveals that 68% of employees remain optimistic about their financial future over the next three years.

However, rising living costs and persistent inflation are pushing workers to prioritize immediate financial needs, such as emergency savings, debt repayment, and overall financial wellness.

Additionally, 36% of employees seek retirement education, 33% want guidance on generating retirement income, and another 33% aim to develop better financial habits.

Lorna Sabbia, Head of Workplace Benefits at Bank of America, emphasized the importance of comprehensive support, stating:

“The modern employee wants help with their broader financial goals. Employers should consider additional resources to support their workforce in ways that bolster their long-term goals while also helping them tackle short-term challenges.”

Kai Walker, Head of Retirement Research and Insights, noted that evolving benefits like financial wellness programs, equity awards, and debt assistance can attract and retain top talent.

As companies adapt to these shifting priorities, Bank of America’s insights underscore the growing role of employers in fostering financial stability.

Bank of America’s virtual assistant, Erica, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 3 billion client interactions since its launch in 2018.

Now serving nearly 50 million users and averaging 58 million interactions per month, Erica has become the widely adopted AI-driven virtual financial assistant in the industry.

The platform delivers over 1.7 billion personalized insights, helping clients manage spending, improve budgeting, and increase savings through features like BankAmeriDeals cash-back alerts, balance trend notifications, and investment guidance for Merrill clients.

Erica’s impact extends beyond customers to Bank of America’s 213,000 employees, with over 90% using the internal version, Erica for Employees, which has reduced IT service desk calls by 50%.

The bank’s investment in AI, backed by over 1,200 AI and machine learning patents, has been acknowledged by Fintech industry professionals.

With plans to expand Erica’s capabilities further, Bank of America continues to set the standard for AI-driven financial services.

In partnership with Alaska Airlines, Bank of America has introduced the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card, designed for global travelers seeking improved incentives.

Cardholders also earn accelerated miles on Alaska Airlines purchases and benefit from no foreign transaction fees, making it suitable for international travel.

This launch aligns with Bank of America’s strategy to enhance client experiences through various products.

The card’s flexibility and high-value rewards cater to affluent travelers, complementing the bank’s broader digital and financial offerings.

These developments reflect Bank of America’s commitment to responsible growth, serving 69 million consumer and small business clients across 3,700 financial centers and 15,000 ATMs, with 58 million verified digital users.

By addressing immediate financial needs, leveraging AI, and offering tailored products like the Atmos card, Bank of America aims to continue supporting clients and employees in an ever-evolving financial ecosystem.