Ondo Finance and Alpaca to Tokenize US Stocks and ETFs

Ondo Finance and Alpaca have announced a strategic collaboration to tokenize U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In addition to these developments, Alpaca recently introduced OmniSub, a sub-accounting technology for its Broker API.

These developments mark steps toward democratizing access to financial markets and streamlining brokerage operations, leveraging digital technology to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance .

Together, they promise to reshape how global investors engage with U.S. securities and how fintech platforms manage client accounts.

On September 3, 2025, Ondo Finance, a leader in blockchain-based financial innovation, and Alpaca, a U.S.-based self-clearing broker-dealer, launched Ondo Global Markets, a platform that tokenizes U.S. stocks and ETFs.

This collaboration aims to break down barriers that have historically limited global investors’ access to the $63 trillion U.S. securities market, such as high fees, restrictive market access rules, and cumbersome settlement processes.

By integrating Alpaca’s robust Broker API, Ondo Global Markets currently offers over 100 tokenized assets, with plans to scale to over 1,000 by year-end.

Tokenization converts traditional financial assets into blockchain-based digital tokens, enabling 24/7 peer-to-peer trading, deep liquidity, and compatibility with DeFi protocols.

Ondo’s tokenized stocks and ETFs are fully backed by U.S. securities held in custody by U.S. broker-dealers, ensuring regulatory compliance and investor confidence.

The platform, initially available on Ethereum with upcoming support for Solana and BNB Chain, targets qualified markets in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

According to Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, this partnership leverages blockchain’s speed, accessibility, and programmability to unlock capital markets for investors previously excluded due to geographic or financial constraints.

A McKinsey report projects the tokenized asset market could reach $2 trillion by 2030, underscoring the transformative potential of this initiative.

This collaboration not only enhances global access to high-quality assets but also positions tokenized securities for use in DeFi applications, such as collateral for lending or yield farming, creating new opportunities for wealth creation.

Alpaca’s infrastructure, backed by over $170 million in funding from investors like Y Combinator and Spark Capital, ensures seamless execution, custody, and clearing, making it a suitable partner for Ondo’s vision of an open, blockchain-driven economy.

In parallel, Alpaca has unveiled OmniSub, a sub-accounting technology integrated into its Broker API, designed to enhance operational efficiency for fintech platforms and broker-dealers.

Announced in a recent blog post, OmniSub combines the flexibility of omnibus accounts—where a broker holds assets on behalf of multiple clients under a single account—with the transparency of fully disclosed accounts, which provide individual client visibility.

This hybrid approach simplifies compliance, reduces clearing costs, and accelerates onboarding, making it easier for businesses to embed trading and investing features into their platforms.

OmniSub supports fractional U.S. stocks, real-time event-driven architecture, and cost-effective trading, catering to both retail and institutional clients.

It allows fintechs to offer customized services, such as cash gifting or referral rewards, while maintaining robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

Alpaca’s self-clearing capabilities, bolstered by memberships in the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), further enhance operational control and reduce friction for partners.

This technology is particularly valuable for businesses scaling globally, as it supports local currency trading and funding wallet numbers for precise allocation to brokerage accounts.

The synergy of Ondo Finance’s tokenization platform and Alpaca’s OmniSub technology represents a paradigm shift in financial services.

By tokenizing U.S. securities, Ondo and Alpaca are focused on making high-quality assets accessible to a broader global audience, while OmniSub enables fintechs to build scalable, compliant, and user-friendly investment platforms.

These innovations align with Alpaca’s mission to provide financial services to everyone on the planet and Ondo’s goal of accelerating the transition to an more open digital economy.

As the financial sector evolves, these updates aim to unlock opportunities for wealth creation and operational efficiency, potentially setting a standard for the integration of traditional and decentralized finance.