PayPal and Venmo Users Offered Access to Perplexity’s Comet Browser

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has announced significant developments that underscore its commitment to integrating digital technology with its payment ecosystem.

On September 3, 2025, PayPal revealed a partnership with Perplexity, offering PayPal and Venmo users early access to the AI-powered Comet browser along with a 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription.

In a separate announcement, it was revealed that PayPal Ventures co-led an $18 million Series A funding round for Kite, a company focused on building trust infrastructure for the emerging agentic web.

These moves signal PayPal’s strategic push to enhance user experiences and foster trust in AI-driven commerce.

PayPal’s collaboration with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine founded in 2022, potentially brings a significant opportunity for its over 430 million users.

Starting September 3, 2025, PayPal and Venmo customers in the U.S. and select global markets can skip the waitlist for Perplexity’s Comet browser, a Chromium-based platform launched in July 2025.

Comet integrates advanced AI tools, including an assistant for summarizing web pages, answering queries about personal data like emails and calendars, and facilitating tasks such as product comparisons and scheduling.

The browser, previously exclusive to Perplexity Max subscribers and select invitees, is now accessible to PayPal and Venmo users alongside a Perplexity Pro subscription.

This offer allows first-time Perplexity Pro users to access unlimited searches, various AI models, and support channels.

U.S. customers can sign up directly through the PayPal or Venmo apps, while global users in markets like Canada, Australia, and Japan can activate the offer via Perplexity’s website or marketing channels.

Accounts created before September 1, 2025, gain immediate access, while newer accounts face a 30-day verification period.

Additionally, PayPal’s new subscriptions hub, rolled out in the U.S. with plans for global expansion, enables users to manage recurring payments and access various deals.

Ryan Foutty, Perplexity’s VP of Business, likened Comet to a “personal shopper and personal assistant,” highlighting its potential to transform daily digital interactions.

This collaboration builds on a prior May 2025 partnership, where PayPal enabled direct purchases within Perplexity’s chat interface, strengthening its agentic commerce capabilities.

By offering Comet access, PayPal aims to differentiate its platform in a competitive fintech landscape, while Perplexity gains exposure to millions, challenging dominant browsers like Chrome.

In another recent development, PayPal Ventures and General Catalyst led an $18 million Series A funding round for Kite, announced on September 2, 2025, bringing the company’s total funding to $33 million.

Formerly Zettablock, Kite is developing infrastructure to ensure trust in the agentic web, where autonomous AI agents perform tasks like transactions and data access.

The round attracted investors like 8VC, Samsung Next, and Animoca Brands, reflecting confidence in Kite’s vision.

Kite’s flagship product, Kite Agent Identity Resolution (Kite AIR), provides autonomous agents with verifiable identities and stablecoin-based payments, optimized for machine-speed micro-transactions.

Its Agent Passport offers programmable identity with operational guardrails, while the Agent App Store enables agents to discover and pay for services like APIs and commerce tools.

Integrated with platforms like PayPal and Shopify, Kite AIR facilitates seamless, traceable transactions with low fees and no chargeback risks.

Alan Du, Partner at PayPal Ventures, praised Kite’s infrastructure, noting it “bridges a critical gap” in enabling agent-to-agent commerce.

Chi Zhang, Kite’s Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized the need for robust systems in the agentic economy, stating:

“Today’s human-centric systems are too rigid for swarms of agents conducting micro-transactions at machine speed.”

Kite’s solutions aim to redefine how AI agents operate, fostering trust and scalability in digital economies.

These announcements highlight PayPal’s strategic focus on AI and trust in digital commerce.

By integrating Perplexity’s AI tools and supporting Kite’s infrastructure, PayPal is positioning itself at the center of the agentic web, where AI-driven interactions and secure transactions converge.

These initiatives not only aim to enhance user experiences but also try to strengthen PayPal’s competitive edge against rivals like Apple and Google in the fintech and AI ecosystem.