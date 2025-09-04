Cloudflare Hack: Xapo Bank Executive Comments on Data Breach

Cloudflare, a company that operates in just about every country, serving many Fortune 500 Companies as well as many smaller firms, suffered a security breach last month, causing the tech firm to caution its customers about the potential for nefarious intrusions after the hack stole vital information.

Around 20% of the world’s internet traffic runs through Cloudflare, so the hack is cause for concern and an embarrassment for the company.

Salesforce, the vector in the attack, which was attributed to the GRUB1 group and apparently overlaps with the “well-known group ShinyHunters.” Salesforce powers the “Drift App,” which was utilized in the hack.

Andrew Mannoukas, Chief Information Security Officer at Xapo Bank, shared his thoughts on the security breach, expressing his opinion that a rush to leverage AI may be part of the problem.

“AI holds enormous potential in streamlining operations and unlocking new business opportunities, but it does require rigorous vetting and continuous monitoring. Otherwise, it can become an attacker’s back door into critical systems,” said Mannoukas. “The Drift incident serves as a reminder that rushing AI integrations without proper guardrails exposes organizations to serious supply-chain risk. AI can only be deployed successfully if security advancements keep pace with innovation. Ultimately, all security measures should be deployed at the speed of trust, not simply at the speed of innovation.”

The targets of the hack said this may not be an isolated event, and they are preparing for the hackers to harvest the credentials and customer information that they’ve gathered for future attacks.