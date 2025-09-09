Worktech DailyPay Announces Partnership to Enable On-Demand Pay, Releases Gen Z Savings Habits Data

DailyPay, a worktech company specializing in on-demand pay solutions, continues to focus on reshaping the financial services sector for American workers, particularly younger generations, while fostering stronger employer-employee relationships.

Recent developments, including new data on Gen Z savings habits, a strategic partnership with Wizardline Technologies to bring on-demand pay to Domino’s Pizza franchise employees, and a significant tenure improvement for HealthCARE of Iowa, underscore DailyPay’s role in promoting financial wellness and workplace stability.

A recent study commissioned by DailyPay and the American Savings Education Council, conducted by The Harris Poll, offers fresh insights into the financial behaviors of Gen Z hourly workers (ages 18-28).

The data reveals that despite economic challenges, 43% of Gen Z workers report being in a better financial position compared to a year ago.

However, inflation remains a significant hurdle, with 88% of Gen Z hourly workers noting its negative impact on their finances.

This financial strain affects their mental health (40%), ability to provide for themselves or their families (40%), and pursuit of personal dreams (42%).

Despite these challenges, Gen Z workers are prioritizing savings, with 42% citing it as a key benefit of accessing earned wages through DailyPay’s platform.

The ability to access pay before traditional paydays enables them to pay bills on time (48%), afford necessities (46%), and avoid debt (36%).

Lettie Nocera, Director of the American Savings Education Council, emphasized the importance of equipping young workers with tools like DailyPay to achieve long-term financial resiliency.

By offering real-time access to earned wages, DailyPay empowers Gen Z to manage their finances proactively, fostering a sense of control and optimism in an uncertain economic climate.

This past month, DailyPay announced a partnership with Wizardline Technologies, a SaaS company focused on enhancing franchise operations, to extend its on-demand pay solution to Domino’s Pizza franchise employees nationwide.

This collaboration integrates DailyPay’s platform with Wizardline’s customizable reporting tools, used by over 8,500 Domino’s stores globally, to simplify payroll and financial wellness offerings.

Employees gain access to their earned wages instantly, enabling them to address immediate financial needs, save, or invest on their own terms.

This partnership aligns with DailyPay’s mission to transform how workers are paid, offering a competitive edge for franchisees in attracting and retaining talent.

Research from DailyPay shows that 56% of quick-service restaurant employees value more frequent pay, and 42% consider on-demand pay a critical factor when seeking employment.

By providing financial flexibility, Domino’s franchisees can enhance employee satisfaction, reduce turnover, and boost engagement, ultimately improving operational outcomes.

DailyPay’s impact on employee retention is illustrated by its partnership with HealthCARE of Iowa, a professional consulting partner with over 80 years of combined experience.

Since implementing DailyPay’s on-demand pay solution, HealthCARE of Iowa has seen a 45% improvement in employee tenure.

This significant increase highlights the platform’s ability to foster loyalty among frontline workers, particularly in industries like healthcare, where 24/7 operations demand flexible financial solutions.

The real-time pay access provided by DailyPay allows healthcare workers to manage unexpected expenses, such as medical bills or transportation costs, without relying on high-interest loans or late fees.

A survey of DailyPay users in the U.S. found that 69% of those who previously incurred late fees reduced or eliminated them after using the platform.

For HealthCARE of Iowa, this financial empowerment translates into a more stable, motivated workforce, reducing costs associated with turnover and recruitment.

DailyPay’s recent initiatives demonstrate its commitment to breaking the dreaded paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and enhancing workplace dynamics.

By addressing the unique financial needs of Gen Z workers, forging strategic partnerships like the one with Wizardline, and driving measurable retention improvements for organizations like HealthCARE of Iowa, DailyPay is hoping it can enhance the pay experience.

Its platform, integrated with over 180 HCM and payroll systems, ensures seamless adoption for employers while delivering tangible benefits to employees.

As DailyPay continues to expand globally, it aims to remain a key player in fostering financial wellness and employee engagement across industries.