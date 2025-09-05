Alternative Investments : Aventus Biznes from Poland Joins PeerBerry, Signaling Shift Toward Long-Term Loans

Alternative investments platform PeerBerry has welcomed Aventus Biznes, a Polish business lending provider, to its roster of loan originators.

This addition appears to underscore PeerBerry’s ongoing efforts to diversify its offerings and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

In addition to this, the platform has reported a notable increase in the share of long-term loans in its portfolio during August 2025, reflecting changing investor preferences and regulatory frameworks.

Aventus Biznes, a subsidiary of the well-established Aventus Group, brings a new dimension to PeerBerry’s investment opportunities.

Operating in Poland since 2012, Aventus Group has built a robust reputation in the financial sector, with a reported track record of profitability and operations spanning 18 countries.

Aventus Biznes focuses on providing loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Poland, offering financing for working capital, equipment purchases, and business expansion.

These loans, typically ranging from €2,000 to €50,000 with terms up to 12 months, are designed to support the growth of micro and small businesses that often struggle to secure funding from traditional banks.

Investors on PeerBerry can now access these business loans, which offer an 8% annual return and come with a buyback guarantee, ensuring that the loan originator will repurchase the loan if a borrower defaults for over 60 days.

Additionally, the loans are backed by a group guarantee from Aventus Group, providing an extra layer of security for investors.

The inclusion of Aventus Biznes aligns with PeerBerry’s broader strategy to diversify its loan portfolio and expand its geographic reach.

Since its inception in 2017, PeerBerry has facilitated over €3 billion in funded loans, attracting more than 100,000 investors.

The platform, owned by Aventus Group and based in Croatia, has prioritized transparency and investor protection, with features like real-time access to loan performance data and a commitment to zero capital loss since its launch.

The addition of Aventus Biznes follows the onboarding of other lenders in 2024, such as Credito365 from Colombia, as PeerBerry continues to explore new markets across the globe.

In parallel, PeerBerry’s August 2025 update highlights a growing trend toward long-term loans on the platform.

This shift is partly driven by regulatory changes in Poland, where, since January 2024, local lenders are prohibited from using P2P platforms to fund consumer loans.

As a result, PeerBerry has pivoted away from offering Polish consumer loans, which previously accounted for 25% of its portfolio, and is now focusing on business and real estate loans.

Long-term loans, typically spanning 600 to 716 days, now constitute a larger share of the platform’s offerings, with monthly interest payments and partial or full principal repayments at maturity.

This trend reflects both market demand for stable, extended investment options and the platform’s adaptation to regulatory constraints.

The rise in long-term loans also aligns with Aventus Group’s strategic focus on sustainable growth.

In Q1 2025, the group reported a net profit of €27 million, with a loan portfolio exceeding €305 million.

By limiting external funding to 15% of its loan book through PeerBerry, Aventus Group maintains a low loan-to-value ratio, reducing risk for investors.

The group’s emphasis on expanding business loans in Poland and real estate loans in markets like Spain further diversifies PeerBerry’s offerings, providing investors with opportunities to earn steady returns while supporting tangible economic growth.

For investors, the addition of Aventus Biznes and the shift toward long-term loans present both opportunities and considerations.

The platform’s Auto Invest feature allows for seamless diversification across loan types, countries, and originators, though high demand often means loans are quickly funded, requiring active portfolio management.

While PeerBerry’s buyback and group guarantees enhance security, investors are reminded to conduct thorough due diligence, as P2P lending carries inherent risks.

As PeerBerry continues to focus on product development, its emphasis on transparency, diversification, and strategic partnerships positions it as a key player in the alternative investments ecossytem.