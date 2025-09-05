SEC Announces a New Era of Rulemaking Supporting Innovation and Markets

After years of negligence and obtuse rulemaking, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a “new day” as the agency refocuses its energy on its job of efficient markets and capital formation. During the Gensler tenure, the Commission sought to alter markets in way the impeded capital formation, stifled innovation, while enacting nonsensical rules like the climate disclosure mandates.

The declaration of returning to its mission was made by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins who announced the new the Spring 2025 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, posted by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

Included on the agenda are rulemakings for crypto, capital formation and more like an update to Rule 144 regarded resale of certain securities.

Atkins stated:

“The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help clarify the regulatory framework for crypto assets and provide greater certainty to the market. A key priority of my Chairmanship is clear rules of the road for the issuance, custody, and trading of crypto assets while continuing to discourage bad actors from violating the law.”

He mentioned the need to pursue deregulatory proposals aimed at reducing compliance burdens while simplifying the path of capital formation.

He added that the agenda shows a “withdrawal of a host of items from the last Administration that do not align with the goal that regulation should be smart, effective, and appropriately tailored within the confines of our statutory authority.”

More to follow.

Agency Rule List – Spring 2025