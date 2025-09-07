Tether and El Salvador Focus on Gold Investments, Along with Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

In a recent development for the cryptocurrency and commodities markets, Tether, one of the world’s stablecoin issuers, is intensifying its investment in gold, aligning its strategy with El Salvador’s recent move to bolster its national reserves with the precious metal.

This convergence of interests highlights a growing trend among major crypto players and sovereign entities to view gold as a complementary asset to digital currencies, often referred to by Tether’s CEO as the “natural Bitcoin.”

Tether, known for its USDT stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, has reportedly engaged in high-level discussions with mining companies, refiners, traders, and royalty firms to channel billions into the gold sector, according to a recent Financial Times report.

These talks signal Tether’s aim to diversify its portfolio beyond cryptocurrencies, leveraging gold’s historical role as a store of value.

The company has acquired $8.7 billion worth of bullion, underscoring its commitment to the metal.

Additionally, Tether plans to invest approximately $100 million to increase its 37.8% stake in Elemental Altus Royalties, a Canadian firm specializing in securing future revenue streams from gold mines, as reported by Bloomberg.

This move further solidifies Tether’s foothold in the gold industry, aligning with its broader vision of integrating traditional and digital assets.

The company’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, has been vocal about his perspective on gold, describing it as a “resource of nature” akin to Bitcoin due to its scarcity and intrinsic value.

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Ardoino emphasized this philosophy, suggesting that gold could serve as a stable foundation in the event of a global financial “reset.”

His comments reflect a strategic pivot for Tether, which has traditionally focused on maintaining the stability of its USDT token through reserves primarily backed by cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and commercial paper.

By expanding into gold, Tether is positioning itself as a bridge between the volatile crypto market and time-tested commodities.

In addition to this, El Salvador, a key player in adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, has made its first gold purchase in 35 years, acquiring 13,999 troy ounces valued at $50 million.

This acquisition, announced by the Banco Central de Reserva, increases the nation’s gold holdings to 58,105 ounces, worth approximately $207 million.

The central bank framed the purchase as a strategic diversification of its $4.7 billion foreign reserves, complementing its substantial Bitcoin holdings, which exceed 6,200 BTC, valued at over $706 million based on current market prices.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office also recently confirmed the transfer of its cryptocurrency assets to new addresses due to security concerns, underscoring the nation’s proactive approach to managing its digital and traditional reserves.

This parallel focus on gold by Tether and El Salvador suggests a broader shift in how crypto entities and governments perceive asset diversification.

Rather than viewing gold and Bitcoin as competing stores of value, both are increasingly seen as complementary hedges against economic uncertainty.

El Salvador’s embrace of both assets aligns with its broader aim to become a global hub for cryptocurrency advancement, a goal further evidenced by Tether’s decision to relocate its headquarters to the Central American nation earlier this year.

This move, facilitated by El Salvador’s favorable regulatory environment and its acquisition of a Digital Asset Service Provider license, strengthens Tether’s operational ties to the country.

The deepening relationship between Tether and El Salvador reflects a shared vision of integrating traditional and digital financial systems.

As Tether expands its gold investments and El Salvador diversifies its reserves, both are seemingly positioning themselves at the forefront of a new financial paradigm, where gold and Bitcoin coexist as “natural” counterparts (perhaps as an inflation hedge and a safeguard against the debasement of fiat currencies).