World Liberty Financial Investor Justin Sun Claims His $WLFI Tokens Were Unreasonably Frozen

In a seemingly dramatic turn of events, Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and one of the largest investors in World Liberty Financial’s $WLFI tokens, has publicly criticized the Trump-backed decentralized finance (DeFi) project for freezing his assets.

Sun, who invested at least $75 million in the venture, took to X on September 5, 2025, to voice his frustration, stating that his tokens were “unreasonably frozen” during routine operations.

The move has sparked heated debate within the crypto community, raising questions about governance, transparency, and the risks of centralized control in projects marketed as decentralized.

According to blockchain data from Nansen, a wallet owned by Sun containing approximately 545 million $WLFI tokens was blacklisted by World Liberty Financial’s “guardian address” on September 4, 2025, rendering the tokens immobile.

This action followed Sun’s transfer of 50 million tokens to another address, a move permitted under World Liberty’s policy allowing early investors to sell up to 20% of their holdings.

The tokens, which debuted at over 30 cents, had plummeted to around 18 cents by Friday, reflecting a sharp decline since they became publicly tradable on Monday.

World Liberty Financial issued a statement acknowledging “community concerns” about wallet blacklists but provided no specific details regarding Sun’s situation.

Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain, has been a vocal supporter of World Liberty Financial, initially investing $30 million in 2024 before increasing his stake to $75 million.

His involvement, alongside appearances with Eric Trump at crypto events in Dubai and Hong Kong, helped elevate the project’s profile.

However, the freezing of his tokens has strained this relationship, with Sun arguing that such actions undermine the principles of fairness and transparency central to blockchain technology.

“Tokens are sacred and inviolable,” Sun wrote on X, urging the World Liberty team to unlock his holdings to restore investor confidence.

Unsurprisingly, the crypto industry has reacted strongly to the controversy.

Bitcoin advocate Heidi, an active voice on social media platforms, commented that Sun “got what was coming to him” for transacting with what she described as a “so-called CBDC.”

She argued that World Liberty Financial’s $WLFI tokens, tied to a project with centralized governance, deviate from the ethos of truly decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

Heidi’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment among Bitcoin maximalists who view centralized control mechanisms—such as the ability to blacklist wallets—as antithetical to the decentralized promise of blockchain.

This incident highlights the risks of investing in projects with centralized oversight, even those branded as DeFi.

Unlike Bitcoin, which operates on a permissionless, trustless network where no single entity can freeze or manipulate transactions, projects like World Liberty Financial retain mechanisms that allow administrators to control token movements.

Such controls, often justified as measures to prevent market manipulation or comply with regulations, can erode trust among investors who expect immutable and transparent systems.

Bitcoin’s decentralized network, secured by proof-of-work consensus and a global network of nodes, ensures that no central authority can arbitrarily restrict access to funds, offering a stark contrast to the vulnerabilities exposed in Sun’s case.

The controversy also underscores potential conflicts of interest surrounding World Liberty Financial, which has enriched the Trump family through token sale proceeds.

Critics argue that the project’s ties to political figures and its opaque governance raise red flags, particularly as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission explores a resolution to a civil fraud case against Sun.

While Sun signaled his intent to purchase an additional $10 million in $WLFI tokens, the incident has understandably fueled skepticism about the project’s credibility.

For investors, this saga serves as a cautionary reminder.

Truly decentralized networks like Bitcoin provide a safeguard against unilateral actions by project administrators, offering a level of security and autonomy that centralized systems cannot match.

As the crypto industry evolves, the divide between so-called decentralized ideals and centralized realities continues to shape investor trust and market dynamics.