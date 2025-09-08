Circle’s USDC and CCTP V2 Expand to Plume and XDC Network, Enhancing Cross-Chain Transfers and Global Compliance

Stablecoin issuer Circle is focused on driving the adoption of blockchain-based finance with the upcoming launch of native USDC and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 on the Plume and XDC Network blockchains.

These developments, combined with Circle’s integration into the Global Travel Rule (GTR) Network and the introduction of the Stableit SDK, mark significant strides in enhancing secure, efficient, and compliant cross-chain stablecoin transactions.

These advancements aim to unlock new opportunities for developers, institutions, and users in decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global payments.

Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Plume and XDC NetworkCircle’s announcement that native USDC and CCTP V2 will soon be available on Plume and XDC Network underscores its commitment to expanding the reach of its regulated stablecoin.

Plume, an emerging blockchain, will leverage native USDC to enable a variety of use cases, including RWA tokenization, DeFi applications, and social platforms.

With CCTP V2, Plume users can move USDC seamlessly across supported blockchains with 1:1 capital efficiency, eliminating the risks associated with bridged or wrapped tokens.

This integration allows developers to build applications for cross-chain onboarding, swaps, and treasury rebalancing, all backed by USDC’s full reserve and regulatory compliance.

Similarly, the XDC Network, a Layer-1 blockchain optimized for global trade finance and enterprise payments, will soon support native USDC and CCTP V2.

Since its mainnet launch in 2019, XDC has focused on tokenizing RWAs and facilitating low-cost, high-throughput transactions.

The integration of USDC, with a market capitalization exceeding $68 billion, will enhance liquidity for XDC’s ecosystem of over 175 apps and protocols.

CCTP V2’s burn-and-mint mechanism ensures secure, near-instant transfers across supported blockchains, making XDC a viable platform for trade settlements and DeFi applications.

In a move to strengthen global compliance, Circle has joined both the TRUST and Global Travel Rule (GTR) networks, expanding its ability to facilitate compliant digital asset transfers worldwide.

The GTR Network enables jurisdiction-agnostic coverage, allowing Circle to connect with a broader range of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

This enhances the security and transparency of USDC transactions, aligning with Circle’s mission to foster trust in the digital asset ecosystem.

By adhering to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Travel Rule, Circle ensures that its stablecoin operations meet stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) requirements, making USDC a preferred choice for institutions seeking regulatory compliance.

To further empower developers, Circle has introduced the Stableit SDK, a third-party tool built on CCTP (V1 and V2) that simplifies cross-chain USDC transfers.

Stableit abstracts complex processes like routing, approvals, and transaction coordination, offering features such as smart routing, gasless transfers, and relaying.

With CCTP V2’s Fast Transfer feature, transfers settle in seconds, leveraging Circle’s Attestation Service and Fast Transfer Allowance.

The SDK also supports Hooks, enabling automated post-transfer actions like asset swaps or treasury operations, which streamline workflows for developers building DeFi, payments, or RWA-focused applications.

The integration of native USDC and CCTP V2 on Plume and XDC Network, combined with Circle’s compliance efforts and the Stableit SDK, positions USDC as a key part of the blockchain economy.

These advancements eliminate the inefficiencies and risks of traditional bridging methods, offering secure, capital-efficient, and fast cross-chain transfers.

For Plume, this opens doors to use cases in DeFi and social applications, while XDC’s focus on trade finance and enterprise payments gains significant liquidity and interoperability.

Circle’s GTR membership reinforces its commitment to regulatory compliance, fostering trust among institutional users.

Meanwhile, the Stableit SDK enables developers to create seamless, automated financial applications, driving adoption across ecosystems.

As USDC continues to expand across 24 networks and handle over $37 billion in cross-chain transfers, Circle’s products are reshaping global finance.

These updates aim to enhance the utility of USDC and potentially pave the way for a more interconnected, compliant, and efficient blockchain ecosystem, benefiting developers, businesses, and users worldwide.