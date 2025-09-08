London based Credit Investment Firm NorthWall Capital Expands to New York

NorthWall Capital, a London-based credit investment firm, has announced the opening of its New York office, marking a key milestone in its growth strategy and deepening its commitment to North American investors.

This expansion underscores the firm’s plans to enhance its global presence and better serve its growing base of US-based partners, who now account for nearly half of its €3 billion in assets under management (AUM).

The move reflects NorthWall’s strategic focus on fostering long-term, scalable relationships with institutional investors across the region.

The New York office will be led by Garrett Holmes, Managing Director, Legal Assets, who brings expertise to the firm’s operations in North America.

Holmes will oversee the office’s activities, ensuring alignment with NorthWall’s mission to deliver private capital solutions in areas of market dislocation, particularly in private credit and asset-backed opportunities.

Joining him is John Meuchner, appointed as Senior Business Development Executive, North America, within the Investor Partnerships team.

Meuchner, based in New York, will focus on strengthening and expanding relationships with institutional investors, leveraging his experience to drive engagement and growth in the region.

The team is further bolstered by Rebecca F., an Associate from the Investor Partnerships team, who will relocate from London to support the office’s operations.

The establishment of a permanent presence in New York is a strategic response to the increasing significance of North American investors in NorthWall’s portfolio.

As of June 6, 2025, the firm manages €2.9 billion in AUM and has closed over 60 transactions since its inception in late 2017.

The New York office will enable NorthWall to provide more localized, hands-on support to its partners, fostering closer collaboration and enhancing its ability to deliver tailored investment solutions.

This move aligns with the firm’s ethos of building sustainable, long-term partnerships that are said to prioritize optimal outcomes for both investors and counterparties.

NorthWall Capital specializes in tactical allocations to private credit and asset-backed opportunities, focusing on transactions ranging from €20 million to €100 million or more.

The firm has carved out a niche in Western Europe, where it provides private capital solutions to counterparties navigating complex or dislocated markets.

By identifying and capitalizing on these opportunities, NorthWall generates compelling returns for its investors while maintaining a seemingly disciplined, outcome-focused approach.

The firm’s track record of over 60 transactions demonstrates its ability to execute efficiently and effectively in dynamic market environments.

The opening of the New York office is a testament to NorthWall’s confidence in the North American market and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its investor base.

The addition of professionals like Meuchner and Holmes, combined with the relocation of Rebecca F., positions the firm to capitalize on opportunities and strengthen its foothold in the region.

This expansion is a geographic milestone and somewhat of strategic step toward deepening investor relationships and enhancing service delivery.

As NorthWall embarks on this next chapter of growth, the firm appears to remain focused in its mission to deliver value through credit solutions.

The New York office will aim to serve as a hub for collaboration, enabling the firm to engage more closely with its North American partners and respond swiftly to market developments.

With a steady track record and a seemingly clear vision for the foreseeable future, NorthWall Capital is positioned to continue its trajectory of consistent returns.

By establishing a permanent presence in New York, the firm is set to potentially unlock new opportunities, while strengthening its investor relationships.