Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price to Deliver Public-Private Investment Solutions

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and T. Rowe Price announced a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering innovative public-private investment solutions tailored to the unique needs of retirement and wealth investors.

This partnership marks a significant step in broadening access to diversified portfolios that combine public and private market assets, a growing trend in the financial services industry.

By leveraging the strengths of both firms, the collaboration seeks to address the evolving demands of individual investors, financial advisors, plan sponsors, and plan participants, particularly in the retirement and wealth management sectors.

Goldman Sachs, a global firm focused on investment banking, securities, and asset management, brings to the table its expertise in alternatives and a robust global network.

With approximately $3.3 trillion in assets under supervision as of June 30, 2025, Goldman Sachs Asset Management is positioned to offer sophisticated investment solutions across public and private markets.

Its Alternatives division, managing over $500 billion in assets, has more than 30 years of experience in private credit, private equity, and other asset classes.

This depth of knowledge and scale positions Goldman Sachs to drive innovation in structuring and risk management, critical components of the new collaboration.

T. Rowe Price, a renowned global asset management firm, complements Goldman Sachs with its longstanding reputation for investment excellence and retirement leadership.

Managing $1.7 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2025, with about two-thirds dedicated to retirement-related investments, T. Rowe Price brings a client-centric approach and a culture of independent proprietary research.

Its private markets platform, Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), oversees approximately $98 billion in assets across various credit strategies, including private credit, distressed investments, and high-yield bonds.

OHA’s collaborative approach and focus on customized credit solutions enhance the partnership’s ability to deliver tailored investment offerings.

The collaboration’s primary focus is to provide a range of wealth and retirement offerings that incorporate access to private markets, an area traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

Private markets, which include private equity, private credit, and real estate, have gained traction among individual investors due to their potential for higher returns and diversification benefits.

However, these assets often come with higher risks and less liquidity, making the expertise of firms like Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price critical in designing accessible and risk-managed solutions.

By combining Goldman Sachs’ structuring capabilities with T. Rowe Price’s retirement expertise, the partnership aims to democratize access to these opportunities, enabling financial advisors and plan sponsors to better serve their clients.

A notable aspect of the collaboration is Goldman Sachs’ commitment to invest up to $1 billion in T. Rowe Price common stock through open-market purchases, with the intention of owning up to 3.5 percent of the company.

This financial stake underscores the strategic alignment between the two firms and signals confidence in the long-term potential of their joint efforts.

The investment also strengthens the partnership’s foundation, fostering closer collaboration on product development and distribution.

David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration, noting that it aligns with the firm’s focus on operating at the “fulcrum of one of the most important structural trends in finance: the emergence and growth of private credit and other asset classes that can be privately deployed.”

Similarly, T. Rowe Price’s leadership highlighted the partnership’s potential to empower investors by leveraging the firms’ combined expertise to navigate evolving markets.

This collaboration comes at a time when the financial services industry is increasingly focused on integrating public and private market strategies to meet investor demand for diversified portfolios.

As retirement and wealth management needs grow more complex, the partnership between Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price positions both firms to focus on delivering more client-focused solutions.

By combining their strengths, they aim to set a standard for investment offerings that balance accessibility, performance, and risk management, potentially benefiting a spectrum of investors.