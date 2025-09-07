Asian VC Firm Sora Ventures Launches $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund

Sora Ventures, a Taiwan-based venture capital firm specializing in digital assets, has launched Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin (BTC) treasury fund.

Announced at Taipei Blockchain Week, the initiative is backed by an initial $200 million from institutional investors across the region, with plans to acquire the full $1 billion allocation of Bitcoin within six months.

This fund aims to consolidate and accelerate corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset, marking a shift in Asia’s approach to digital asset treasuries (DATs).

Unlike individual firms like Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet, which hold Bitcoin directly on their balance sheets, Sora’s fund will pool institutional capital to support existing treasury initiatives and foster new ones globally, creating a unified network for Bitcoin adoption.

The rise of DATs reflects a growing trend in the global financial ecosystem, where corporations are increasingly treating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, akin to gold or foreign currencies.

This shift is driven by the recognition of Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, particularly in an era of unprecedented fiat money printing.

Traditional finance, burdened by centralized control, high transaction costs, and inefficiencies, has prompted companies to explore decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

DeFi aims to address these issues by offering transparent, intermediary-free financial systems built on blockchain technology.

By integrating Bitcoin into corporate treasuries, firms like those backed by Sora Ventures are not only diversifying their portfolios but also aligning with a broader movement toward financial sovereignty and resilience in the digital economy.

Sora Ventures’ fund builds on its prior investments in regional Bitcoin treasury pioneers.

This past year, the firm supported Metaplanet with a ¥1 billion ($6.56 million) Bitcoin allocation, making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 20,000 BTC, valued at over $2.2 billion.

This year, Sora acquired Moon Inc. in Hong Kong and DV8 in Thailand and partnered in the acquisition of BitPlanet in South Korea, replicating Bitcoin-first treasury models across the region.

The $1 billion fund formalizes these efforts, aiming to bridge fragmented initiatives and potentially position Asia as a global contender in institutional Bitcoin investment, challenging the dominance of U.S.-led firms like Strategy, which holds 636,505 BTC.

The growing adoption of DATs signals transformative developments in the digital economy.

By treating Bitcoin as a reserve asset, companies are legitimizing cryptocurrencies as a mainstream financial tool, potentially stabilizing markets by reducing volatility through long-term holding strategies.

This coordinated approach could also mitigate supply shocks, with only 5.2% of Bitcoin’s 21 million supply left to be mined.

Furthermore, Asia’s regulatory landscape, particularly in places like Singapore and Thailand, is becoming more crypto-friendly, with policies like Thailand’s five-year tax exemption on crypto gains fostering institutional participation.

These developments create synergies between regional and global markets, enhancing liquidity and transparency in the digital asset space.

However, allocating capital to digital assets carries risks.

As an emerging asset class, Bitcoin remains subject to significant price volatility, as seen during the 2022 bear market when firms faced criticism for holding speculative assets.

Regulatory uncertainty, cybersecurity threats, and liquidity challenges also pose concerns, particularly for large-scale funds like Sora’s, which require proper custody and execution strategies.

Despite these risks, the debasement of fiat currencies—driven by excessive monetary policies and inflation—has fueled interest in Bitcoin as a store of value.

Traditional finance’s reliance on centralized institutions often leads to inefficiencies and exclusion, issues DeFi seemingly seeks to resolve through decentralized, accessible systems.

Sora Ventures’ $1 billion fund is a bold step toward mainstreaming Bitcoin in corporate finance, reflecting Asia’s role in the digital economy.

While risks remain, the initiative underscores the transformative potential of DATs and DeFi in addressing the shortcomings of traditional finance.