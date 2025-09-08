Digital Bank Revolut to Expand Western European Operations with Key Appointment

Digital bank Revolut has appointed Frédéric Oudéa, former CEO of Societe Generale, as chairman of its newly established Western Europe operation.

This new hire underscores Fintech Revolut’s push to challenge traditional brick-and-mortar banks across the region, leveraging Oudéa’s experience in global banking to steer its expansion.

The announcement coincides with Revolut achieving a significant milestone: it has reportedly overtaken Brazil’s Nubank to become the world’s most valuable neobank, with a $75 billion valuation.

According to a recently updated Neobank Valuations report shared by by Olek S. and the team at Multiples, Revolut’s valuation now surpasses Nubank’s $72 billion market cap. But this might not be a fair comparison given that Nubank is a publicly-listed company (and Revolut still isn’t) but it does indicate Revolut’s steady business growth.

This shift is somewhat striking given Nubank’s stronger financial performance, reportedly generating as much as three times Revolut’s revenue and 1.5 times its profit.

Despite these metrics, Revolut’s growth, product offerings, and expanding global footprint have propelled it to the top of the neobank rankings. However, this is not the most accurate comparison, especially considering that company valuations have become highly questionable since they may no longer be true indicators of a business’ actual performance.

Nevertheless, the report highlights the company’s ability to capture investor confidence, positioning it as a key player in the fintech sector.

It can also be argued that Revolut’s rise is seemingly emblematic of the United Kingdom’s dominance in the neobank space.

Additionally, the Multiples report notes that four of the top 10 most valuable neobanks globally hail from London, cementing the city’s status as a fintech hub.

Alongside Revolut, UK-based players like Starling Bank and Monzo Bank are making strides, though the report points out that these two operate at some of the lowest valuation multiples in the sector.

This suggests that while they remain significant players, their valuations may not reflect the same investor enthusiasm as Revolut’s.

Notably, the neobank ecosystem is also seeing dynamic shifts beyond Revolut’s ascent.

Klarna, the Swedish buy-now-pay-later giant, has also joined the ranks of fintech unicorns, securing the fourth-highest valuation among neobanks.

Klarna’s pivot toward broader financial services and its innovative approach to consumer finance have fueled its rapid rise, further intensifying competition in the sector.

To recap, Revolut’s appointment of Oudéa signals a strategic focus on Western Europe, where traditional banks still dominate but are increasingly pressured by digital-first challengers.

Oudéa, who led Societe Generale for over a decade, brings expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and scaling financial institutions.

His role will likely involve steering Revolut through the intricacies of European markets, where the company aims to deepen its penetration with offerings like instant payments, personalized budgeting tools, and cryptocurrency trading.

Revolut’s user base, which reportedly spans millions across 35 countries, is poised for further growth as it capitalizes on consumer demand for seamless, tech-driven banking solutions.

The broader neobank sector is at a pivotal moment.

While Revolut’s $75 billion valuation reflects its ability to innovate and scale, the disparity between its financial metrics and Nubank’s highlights the speculative nature of fintech valuations.

Investors appear to be betting on Revolut’s potential to disrupt traditional banking rather than its current profitability.

This trend underscores a broader shift in the financial industry, where digital platforms are redefining customer expectations and forcing legacy institutions to adapt.

As Revolut doubles down on its Western Europe strategy under Oudéa’s leadership, its position as one of the world’s most valuable neobanks potentially places it at the forefront of this transformation.

The company’s ability to maintain its lead will depend on its execution in key markets, its ability to navigate regulatory hurdles, and its continued innovation in a crowded fintech space.

Meanwhile, the UK’s relative dominance in neobanking and the rise of players like Klarna signal that the industry’s evolution is only beginning.