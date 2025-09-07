Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market Doubles to $2.4tr – Swiss Re

The global property and casualty (P&C) insurance market has doubled in size over the past two decades to $2.4 trillion in premiums, supported by broader access to coverage, alternative risk transfer mechanisms and stronger reinsurance capacity, according to Swiss Re Institute’s latest sigma report.

Swiss Re said two decades of innovation have reshaped the sector, with smaller specialist players, outsourced underwriting and alternative risk solutions driving efficiency.

At the same time, robust reinsurers have absorbed more risk, creating greater resilience amid mounting global uncertainties.

“The rapid expansion of the P&C market is not only about scale, but also about greater capability and resilience,” said Jérôme Jean Haegeli, Swiss Re’s group chief economist. He added:

Insurers are becoming more efficient at pricing, managing and transforming risk while passing on a larger share of exposures to reinsurers. A strong capital base is key for reinsurers to fulfil their indispensable role as shock absorbers.

Swiss Re forecasts global P&C premiums will grow broadly in line with GDP over the next decade, nearly doubling again by 2040. Competition is increasing as market concentration eases, the report noted.

Efficiency gains are being unlocked by the disaggregation of the value chain, with brokers and managing general agents taking a greater role in distribution and underwriting.

Corporates are increasingly turning to captive insurers, now generating $60–80 billion in global premiums , to self-insure frequent risks while leveraging reinsurance for peak exposures.

Public-private insurance pools, such as U.S. wind pools and FAIR plans, are also expanding their role in catastrophe-prone regions.

Reinsurance has grown at about 7% compound annual growth over the past decade, outpacing primary P&C’s 4.2%.

This layered transfer of risk – from capital-light originators to reinsurers and then to capital-market investors – has boosted resilience but also deepened reliance on investor sentiment.

In advanced markets, personal and commercial P&C premiums nearly doubled since 2004.

Property lines have grown faster than GDP, supported by catastrophe schemes and reinsurance inflows, while U.S. commercial liability has surged on litigation inflation.

Motor insurance continues to decline as a share of personal lines.

In emerging markets, P&C premiums account for around 20% of the global total, unchanged since 2014, but Swiss Re expects this share to climb as motor penetration and corporate exposures expand.

“The growth of the P&C insurance market is testament to its ability to navigate a complex risk landscape,” said Gianfranco Lot, Swiss Re’s chief underwriting officer for P&C reinsurance.