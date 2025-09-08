CoinShares to Go Public on Nasdaq Via SPAC Deal

Crypto firm CoinShares will become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq via a SPAC in a $1.2 billion in a pre-money equity value on a pro-forma basis. The deal will see CoinShires combine with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp.(NASDAQ: VCIC). CoinShares has been listed on Nasdaq in Sweden.

CoinShares specializes in digital asset management and reports US$10 billion in assets under management. The company also claims its Bitcoin ETP is the largest in Europe.

The company aims to expand its business into the US market.

CoinShares says it is experiencing rapid growth via strong investor inflows and rising interest in crypto.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and co-Founder of CoinShares said the change in listing venue is a strategic transition for the firm as they supported by regulatory tailwinds.

“The case for digital assets as an investment class and blockchain as a transformative technology has reached a decisive inflection point and can no longer be ignored. There is no going back,” said Mognetti.

He added that the US is now the crucible in the digital asset sector and while their European playbook has been effective they will now bring a new suite of products to American investors.

“A U.S. listing will reinforce our credibility, expand our reach, and position us to capture the opportunity in the world’s largest asset management market, home to over half of global assets under management.”