Irish Retail Banks Aim to Challenge Revolut with P2P Payments App

Ireland’s retail banks are gearing up to introduce a mobile payment platform called Zip Pay in 2026.

This initiative might compete with solutions and services from digital bank Revolut by offering seamless peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

By pooling resources, institutions like Allied Irish Banks (AIB), Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB (PTSB) seek to hopefully reclaim ground in the fast-evolving digital payments sector.

The core of Zip Pay lies in its simplicity.

Users from the participating banks will soon be able to transfer funds, solicit payments, or divide bills in real time—triggered by just a recipient’s mobile phone number.

This approach eliminates the traditional hurdles of entering complex banking details.

Daily transfer limits are set at €1,000, while individual requests cap at €500 per transaction, striking a balance between convenience and prudent risk management.

For the estimated five million customers across these banks, this means everyday interactions like splitting a restaurant tab or reimbursing a friend could become as effortless as sending a text message.

This project appears to re-boot an earlier, ill-fated endeavor known as Synch Payments, which was shelved in 2023 amid regulatory hurdles, technical glitches, and the pace of innovation in mobile finance.

Back then, Synch was envisioned as an independent app, requiring users to download and adopt yet another standalone tool in a crowded digital ecosystem.

The lack of immediate integration appeared to be a flaw, as it struggled to gain widespread traction despite initial promise.

Zip Pay, however, learns from those missteps by embedding itself directly into the existing mobile banking apps of AIB, Bank of Ireland, and PTSB.

This strategic pivot ensures instant accessibility without the need for separate downloads or onboarding.

Brian Hayes, CEO of the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI):

“Customers who qualify will be opted in automatically, and the feature will simply materialize within their banking app upon rollout next year.”

He emphasized the user-friendly design: the system leverages phone numbers already stored in a user’s contacts to detect fellow Zip Pay participants.

No more fumbling with IBANs, BICs, or account numbers—the transfers happen invisibly and securely between linked accounts, prioritizing both ease and data privacy.

Behind the scenes, Italian paytech specialist Nexi is powering the platform’s infrastructure.

Notably, Nexi was originally tapped to develop the Synch app before its cancellation, bringing valuable continuity and expertise to the table.

This partnership underscores the banks’ commitment to leveraging digital technology to accelerate deployment and minimize risks.

Looking ahead, the rollout reportedly won’t stop at the founding trio of banks.

Once established, Zip Pay will will aim to extend invitations to other financial providers offering IBAN-linked accounts and mobile apps to Irish residents.

This inclusive expansion could potentially broaden the network effect, drawing in more users and fostering a unified national payments ecosystem.

By doing so, it positions Ireland’s traditional banking sector as somewhat of counterweight to global fintechs like Revolut, which has captured market share through similar P2P features but often at the expense of personalized local service.

The launch seemingly comes at a pivotal moment for Ireland‘s financial industry.

With digital natives demanding instantaneous, low-cost transactions, banks have faced criticism for lagging behind.

Zip Pay seemingly represents a proactive response, blending the stability of established institutions with fintech-inspired agility.

If successful, it could not only challenge Revolut’s (relative) dominance but also set a blueprint for pan-European banking collaborations.

As Hayes noted, the goal is to make payments “as natural as a phone call,” potentially transforming how Irish consumers handle money in their daily lives.

Ultimately, this united front signals a maturing digital strategy from Ireland’s banking institutions.

By resurrecting and refining past ideas, they’re most likely betting on integration over isolation to win back loyalty.