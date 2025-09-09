Seoul Police Dismantle Global Hacking Network with Chainalysis Support Amid Rising Crypto Crime

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency recently dismantled an international hacking ring responsible for stealing millions in cryptocurrency, leveraging advanced blockchain analytics from Chainalysis.

This operation marks a critical step in combating the escalating wave of crypto-related crimes, which have surged globally in 2025, driven by sophisticated actors exploiting digital assets for illicit purposes, including sanctions evasion.

The Seoul police operation targeted a transnational hacking syndicate that orchestrated large-scale thefts from cryptocurrency exchanges and individual wallets.

Using Chainalysis’ blockchain intelligence tools, law enforcement traced the flow of stolen funds across multiple blockchains, identifying key addresses and patterns linked to the hackers.

This real-time tracking enabled authorities to pinpoint the perpetrators, leading to multiple arrests and the disruption of the group’s operations.

The success underscores the power of public-private partnerships in tackling cybercrime, with Chainalysis’ technology providing critical insights into the transparent yet complex nature of blockchain transactions.

This takedown comes at a time when crypto crime is reaching unprecedented levels.

According to Chainalysis’ August 2025 update, stolen fund victimizations have surged year-over-year across all regions, with Eastern Europe, the MENA region, Central and Southern Asia, and North America reporting over 200% increases in victims.

Countries like the United States, Germany, Russia, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea have seen the highest victim totals through July 2025.

The report highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures and consumer education, as attackers increasingly target individual wallet holders alongside centralized platforms.

A notable trend in 2025 is the sophistication of state-sponsored actors, particularly in the context of sanctions evasion.

Chainalysis identified the ruble-backed A7A5 stablecoin as a tool used by illicit actors to circumvent international sanctions.

This digital asset, tied to the Russian ruble, has been leveraged by cybercriminals and nation-state actors to obscure transactions and move funds across borders without detection by traditional financial systems.

The use of A7A5 reflects a broader shift in crypto crime, where stablecoins—valued for their stability and liquidity—are increasingly exploited for illicit purposes, accounting for 63% of illicit transaction volume in 2024.

The Seoul operation is part of a broader global effort to counter these evolving threats.

Chainalysis’ tools have been instrumental in other high-profile cases, such as the June 2025 IntelBroker takedown, where French police and U.S. prosecutors used blockchain analytics to link a hacker’s digital persona to their real-world identity, resulting in five arrests.

Similarly, a July 2024 initiative exposed $187 million in scam losses, identifying thousands of leads across 19 agencies and 18 exchanges.

These cases demonstrate how blockchain transparency, when paired with advanced analytics, enables law enforcement to trace and seize illicit funds, disrupting criminal networks.

However, the rise in crypto theft—$2.17 billion stolen in the first half of 2025 alone, led by the $1.5 billion ByBit hack linked to North Korea’s Lazarus Group—highlights the scale of the challenge.

The ByBit incident, the largest crypto theft in history, underscores the growing capabilities of state-sponsored actors, who accounted for 61% of stolen funds in 2024.

Personal wallet compromises, now 23.35% of total ecosystem theft, further complicate the security landscape, with attackers using refined methods like social engineering and physical “wrench attacks” to target individuals.

As crypto adoption grows, so does the need for countermeasures.

Chainalysis emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the crypto industry, governments, and cybersecurity firms to build trust and stability in the digital economy.

Tools like those used in the Seoul operation enable proactive threat detection, but broader efforts—such as regulatory frameworks, improved platform security, and public awareness—are critical to curbing crypto crime.

With 2025 on track to be the worst year for crypto theft, the Seoul police’s success gives the industry some hope, indicating that determined action and digital technology have a decent chance at disrupting fairly sophisticated criminal networks.