Nordea ETF ICAV Joins SIX Swiss Exchange as Issuer

Switzerland’s stock exchange SIX, which is considered to be a key part of European financial markets, has announced Nordea ETF ICAV as its latest issuer of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), further solidifying its position as a leading hub for innovative investment products.

This development, announced this month, marks a significant milestone for SIX, which continues to expand its diverse range of offerings for investors.

Alongside this, the exchange reported strong trading and listing activity for August 2025 and confirmed upcoming adjustments to its key indices, reflecting its role in digital finance.

Nordea ETF ICAV’s entry as an ETF issuer underscores SIX Swiss Exchange’s growing appeal as a venue for exchange-traded products.

With this addition, the exchange now hosts 29 ETF issuers, offering investors access to a spectrum of investment opportunities.

Nordea, a Nordic financial institution, brings its expertise in asset management to the platform, enhancing the exchange’s reputation for quality and diversity.

The introduction of Nordea’s ETFs aligns with the exchange’s strategic focus on expanding its product range, particularly in sustainable and innovative investment vehicles.

This move is expected to attract both domestic and international investors seeking exposure to new asset classes through a trusted and regulated marketplace.

In addition to this, SIX released its monthly key figures for August 2025, providing a snapshot of trading and listing activities across its Swiss and Spanish exchanges (SIX Swiss Exchange and BME Exchange).

The report highlights steady performance in the ETF segment, which has seen remarkable growth throughout 2025.

Earlier this year, SIX reported a 100.8% increase in ETF trading turnover for the first half of 2025, reaching CHF 68.8 billion, driven by market volatility and investor optimism.

August’s figures continue this trend, with strong activity across equities, fixed income, and ETFs, reinforcing SIX’s position as Europe’s third-largest stock exchange.

The BME Exchange also showed notable growth, with options trading up 72% and fixed income listings rising by 19.1% year-to-date, reflecting the vibrant market dynamics in Spain.

Adding to its market management, SIX announced adjustments to its flagship indices, including the Swiss Market Index (SMI), Swiss Leader Index (SLI), Swiss Performance Index (SPI), and Swiss Exchange Index (SXI).

These changes, set to take effect on September 22, 2025, following the close of trading on September 19, are based on recommendations from the Index Commission and adhere to established index rules.

The adjustments aim to ensure that these indices remain representative of the Swiss market’s largest and most liquid companies, maintaining their relevance as global benchmarks.

The SMI, in particular, is said to be a respected blue-chip index, comprising Switzerland’s top 20 companies, while the SPI tracks a broader market segment with at least 20% of shares freely tradable.

The addition of Nordea ETF ICAV, combined with steady trading performance and strategic index adjustments, underscores SIX’s role in shaping digital finance.

The exchange’s ability to attract new issuers like Nordea highlights its focus on offering more high-quality, liquid markets.

Furthermore, its ongoing efforts to refine its indices ensure that investors have access to accurate and relevant market benchmarks.

As SIX continues to enhance operations—supported by its role in digital assets and sustainable products—the exchange appears to be positioned to drive growth and competitiveness for its clients.

With a relativey solid capital position and acquisitions like Aquis in 2025, SIX is set to remain a vital gateway to Swiss and international capital markets.