Cboe to Launch Continuous Futures for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a derivatives and securities exchange network, announced a series of initiatives that underscore its commitment to growth in the global financial marketplace.

From launching continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ether to reporting robust trading volumes, appointing new leadership, and surpassing 1,000 U.S.-listed ETFs, Cboe seems to be focused on positioning itself as a key player in the evolving financial services sector.

These developments, announced in September 2025, reflect Cboe’s strategic vision to cater to diverse market participants while maintaining a trusted, regulated environment.

On September 9, 2025, Cboe unveiled plans to launch Cboe Continuous Futures for Bitcoin and Ether on its Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE), with trading set to commence on November 10, 2025, pending regulatory approval.

Unlike traditional futures contracts that require periodic rolling due to monthly or quarterly expirations, these new futures are structured as single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration.

This design eliminates the need for frequent rollovers, simplifying position management for traders.

The contracts, which are cash-settled and aligned with real-time spot prices through daily cash adjustments, aim to provide U.S. traders with efficient long-term exposure to digital assets within a regulated, centrally cleared framework.

Catherine Clay, Cboe’s Global Head of Derivatives, highlighted the appeal of these “perpetual-style” futures, noting their strong adoption in offshore markets and their potential to attract both institutional and retail traders in the U.S. Educational sessions on these futures are scheduled for October 30 and November 20, 2025, through Cboe’s Options Institute, signaling a commitment to investor education.

In tandem with its product development, Cboe reported its August 2025 trading volume, showcasing significant growth across multiple segments.

The exchange recorded a 9.6% year-over-year increase in multiply-listed options and an 8.0% rise in index options, with record-breaking performance in zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading for S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Mini-SPX Index (XSP) options.

U.S. equities trading also saw steady gains, with on-exchange volume up 39.9% and off-exchange volume surging 84.8% year-over-year.

European equities achieved record market shares of 26.6% for overall trading and 34.7% for continuous trading, while global FX trading volume rose 17.8% to $51 billion.

These figures underscore Cboe’s ability to drive liquidity and engagement across diverse asset classes.

Cboe further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Prashant Bhatia as Executive Vice President, Head of Enterprise Strategy & Corporate Development.

Bhatia, who brings significant financial services experience, including 11 years leading strategy at TD Ameritrade, will work with Cboe’s executive team to identify high-impact growth opportunities and enhance the company’s market position.

His appointment reflects Cboe’s focus on strategic expansion, particularly in emerging areas like digital assets and various other financial products.

Adding to its achievements, Cboe announced that it has surpassed 1,000 U.S.-listed ETFs on its Cboe BZX Exchange, reportedly becoming only the second venue to reach this milestone.

This 70% growth in ETF listings since early 2023 highlights the rising demand for actively managed ETFs and innovative investment products.

The milestone reflects Cboe’s role as a listing venue, catering to issuers seeking to meet investor demand for diversified financial instruments.

These developments collectively indicate Cboe’s overall strategy to make tech advancements, expand the scope of its operations, and play a role in the global financial markets.

By introducing regulated crypto derivatives, reporting steady trading volumes, appointing seasoned leadership, and supporting the growth of ETFs, Cboe is trying to adapt to market trends while positively impacting the digital finance ecosystem.

As the company continues to execute its product development roadmap, it remains committed to delivering an inclusive marketplace for institutional and retail investors.