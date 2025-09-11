Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Continues to Help Firms Combat Financial Crime

As digital assets gain mainstream adoption, compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-transaction (KYT) regulations has become critical for crypto businesses aiming to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.

RedotPay and YouHodler have separately entered partnerships with blockchain analytics firm Elliptic to strengthen their compliance frameworks and protect their platforms from financial crime.

These collabs highlight the importance of advanced blockchain intelligence in ensuring regulatory adherence and fostering trust in the crypto ecosystem.

RedotPay, a crypto payment platform, has integrated Elliptic’s blockchain analytics solutions to enhance its compliance operations.

With a user base spanning over 180 countries, RedotPay facilitates seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions, enabling users to spend digital assets at millions of merchants worldwide.

However, the platform’s global reach and high transaction volumes necessitate robust risk management to prevent illicit activities such as money laundering and fraud.

By leveraging Elliptic’s advanced tools, including Elliptic Lens for wallet screening and Elliptic Navigator for transaction monitoring, RedotPay can now analyze transactions across multiple blockchains in real time.

These tools provide comprehensive risk scoring and cross-chain tracing, allowing RedotPay to identify potential risks with greater accuracy.

The platform’s ability to customize risk thresholds ensures that compliance efforts align with its specific operational needs, reducing false positives and enabling efficient transaction monitoring.

This partnership empowers RedotPay to scale its operations while maintaining compliance with global AML regulations, reinforcing its commitment to a secure and transparent payment ecosystem.

Elliptic’s solutions are said to be valuable for RedotPay’s diverse offerings, which include crypto-backed cards and payment gateways.

By integrating Elliptic’s API, RedotPay can screen high volumes of transactions at scale.

This move aims to strengthen RedotPay’s compliance posture and positions it as a key player in the crypto payment space, where regulatory scrutiny is intensifying.

Similarly, YouHodler, a Swiss-based Fintech platform specializing in crypto-backed lending and savings accounts, has renewed its partnership with Elliptic to fortify its compliance framework.

YouHodler’s services, including crypto-to-fiat conversions and stablecoin loans, require monitoring to mitigate risks associated with financial crime.

By adopting Elliptic’s blockchain intelligence tools, YouHodler enhances its ability to detect and prevent illicit activities across its platform.

Elliptic’s coverage, supporting over 97% of crypto assets by trading volume, enables YouHodler to assess risks across a range of cryptocurrencies and tokens.

The platform utilizes Elliptic’s real-time data insights to monitor transactions and wallets, ensuring compliance with AML and sanctions regulations.

This partnership, initially established in 2020, has reportedly been instrumental in helping YouHodler maintain a secure environment for its users while expanding its offerings.

Ilya Volkov, CEO of YouHodler, emphasized the importance of Elliptic’s technology in staying ahead of criminal activity, stating that the collaboration enhances the platform’s reliability and transparency.

Elliptic’s tools, such as Elliptic Investigator, allow YouHodler to conduct in-depth forensic investigations, tracing complex fund flows across blockchains.

This capability is considered to be critical for identifying indirect exposure to high-risk entities or sanctioned actors, enabling YouHodler to proactively manage risks.

By integrating Elliptic’s solutions, YouHodler can scale its operations while adhering to evolving regulatory standards, particularly in jurisdictions with more stringent crypto regulations.

Both RedotPay and YouHodler’s partnerships with Elliptic underscore the role of blockchain analytics in the crypto industry.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic has established itself as a pioneer in crypto compliance, serving clients like Coinbase, Binance, and Revolut.

Its platform, which covers over 50 blockchains and thousands of assets, provides insights into transaction risks, helping businesses navigate the complex regulatory landscape.

Elliptic’s AI-driven copilot, launched in April 2025, enhances efficiency by reducing the time required to manage risk alerts by 50%, allowing compliance teams to focus on high-priority cases.

The crypto industry faces increasing scrutiny as illicit activities, such as cross-chain crime, surge.

Elliptic’s 2025 report estimated that cross-chain criminal activity reached $21.8 billion, a 200% increase from 2023, highlighting the need for proper compliance tools.

By partnering with Elliptic, RedotPay and YouHodler are focused on safeguarding their platforms and contributing to a safer and more transparent crypto ecosystem.

These collaborations indicate how advanced blockchain analytics can balance tech advancements with regulatory compliance, paving the way for broader adoption of digital assets.

As the web3 and crypto market continues to mature, partnerships like these could be vital in building trust and ensuring that businesses can operate confidently in a regulated environment.