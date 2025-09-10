Ringing the Bell: Klarna Shares Trade on NYSE Today, Valued at $15 Billion

European Fintech Klarna (NYSE:KLAR) will see its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange today, pricing its shares at $40 each, giving the company a valuation of around $15 billion. Klarna is the most recent Fintech to go public this year as public markets have opened up for initial offerings.

The company had initially anticipated a per share price of $35 to $37, but raised its offering price reportedly due to solid demand.

Klarna is offering 5,555,556 shares, and selling shareholders are offering an additional 28,755,718 shares in the IPO.

While the company may be best known for its buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, Klarna has added other features and functionalities to its platform while successfully expanding into other markets. Klarna also holds a bank license in the EEA. The company has appealed to users as it undermines big banks and their high credit card fees. Klarna says these large institutions have benefited from “misguided regulation, stifled competition, and insurmountable barriers to entry.”

The company reported $3 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended July 31, 2025, and a net loss of $100 million. Over 111 customers are said to be active on the platform, which connects over 790,000 merchants, including well-known global brands.

It will be interesting to see how shares finally price and what type of premium it garners once it opens on the Big Board.