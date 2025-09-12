Anchorage Digital Announces Support for New Crypto-Assets to Broaden Custody Offering for Institutions

Several years ago, Anchorage Digital achieved a key milestone as the first cryptocurrency institution to secure a digital asset trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Nathan McCauley, the Cofounder and CEO at Anchorage Digital, recently reflected on this milestone, detailing its impact on the business and the surging interest from other crypto firms seeking similar charters today.

In an era of heightened regulatory scrutiny, Anchorage’s federal charter underscores its position as the only federally chartered crypto bank and an unambiguous qualified custodian, offering clients unparalleled security and compliance.

McCauley explained that obtaining the charter in 2021 was a strategic move to legitimize digital assets within traditional finance.

He has claimed:

“It transformed our operations from a startup innovator to a regulated powerhouse.”

The charter enabled Anchorage to operate under federal banking standards, fostering trust among institutional investors wary of crypto’s volatility and past scandals.

This shift has expanded the company’s client base, including various pension funds and corporations, by providing bankruptcy protections, segregated assets, and regulatory compliance.

Keys are stored in air-gapped hardware security modules, eliminating single points of failure, while clients can stake assets directly from regulated custody—features that arguably set Anchorage apart in a crowded market.

The charter’s influence reportedly extends beyond Anchorage.

McCauley highlighted why other crypto firms are now rushing to apply: evolving regulations post-FTX collapse and the rise of spot Bitcoin ETFs have amplified the need for qualified custodians.

He said:

“Institutions demand the same safeguards as traditional banks.”

As the U.S. pushes for clearer crypto frameworks, charters like Anchorage’s offer a pathway to mainstream adoption, shielding firms from state-level inconsistencies and enhancing credibility with regulators.

Amid these developments, Anchorage Digital announced support for 25 new digital assets across multiple blockchains, broadening its custody offerings for institutional clients.

On Arbitrum, PayPal USD (PYUSD) is now available, facilitating stablecoin transactions on this Ethereum Layer 2 network.

Avalanche‘s C-Chain gains Bitcoin (BTC.B) and Wrapped Ether (WETH.E), enabling cross-chain operations.

Base, Coinbase‘s Layer 2, introduces Unit 00 – Rei (REI), while Ethereum sees a diverse influx: Arena-Z (A2Z), Bluzelle (BLZ), JasmyCoin (JASMY), OnyxDAO (XCN), Reddio (RDO), Renzo Labs Restaked ETH (EZETH), Resolv Labs (RESOLV), SperaxDAO (SPA), StakeStone (STO), SWFT Blockchain (SWFTC), Succinct StakedSuccinct (STPROVE), Ethena Labs USDtb (USDTB), and Yala (YALA).

Hyperliquid adds Kinetiq Research Staked HYPE (KHYPE), Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE), and LoopedHYPE (LHYPE) on HyperEVM.

Omni Network’s OMNI token joins the lineup, and Solana welcomes Roam Token (ROAM), Fartcoin (FART), GEODNET Token (GEOD), and TruFin Protocol (TRUSOL).

These additions reflect Anchorage’s commitment to supporting various ecosystems, from DeFi primitives to emerging tokens.

Clients benefit from the highest standards of institutional custody: bankruptcy protections ensure assets remain segregated from the firm’s balance sheet, while air-gapped security and multi-party computation prevent unauthorized access.

Staking services allow passive yield generation without compromising compliance.

A key update is Anchorage Digital Bank’s designation as the first qualified custodian for Starknet’s native token, STRK.

Starknet, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum and Bitcoin powered by zero-knowledge proofs, enables high-throughput dApps with low fees.

STRK holders now access institutional-grade custody and staking through Anchorage’s U.S. bank, Singapore entity, and self-custody wallet Porto.

This allows secure participation in network security and governance, earning rewards while mitigating risks like slashing.

McCauley emphasized:

“We’re bridging institutions to next-gen networks like Starknet, where scalability meets security.”

Eli Ben-Sasson, StarkWare’s Co-Founder and CEO, praised the partnership for meeting rising demand for reliable staking.

This move bolsters Starknet’s ecosystem, potentially attracting more institutional capital.

McCauley also addressed stablecoins versus broader crypto assets and shifting attitudes around debanking.

Stablecoins, pegged to fiat like USD, serve as “digital cash” for payments and DeFi, offering stability amid crypto’s volatility—evident in new supports like PYUSD and USDTB.

However, he cautioned that over-reliance on stablecoins could stifle innovation in programmable money.

Debanking, where banks sever ties with crypto firms due to perceived risks, is waning as regulators clarify guidelines.

McCauley has shared:

“Post-charter, we’ve seen attitudes shift; institutions now view us as partners, not threats.”

With clearer rules, debanking incidents have declined, paving the way for integrated finance.

Anchorage’s updates signal a maturing crypto landscape.

Valued at over $3 billion in its Series D, the firm—with global offices—continues to focus on enhancing trading, staking, and security infrastructure.

As more firms eye federal charters, Anchorage exemplifies how regulation can fuel, rather than hinder, innovation.

For institutions, these updates and advancements could potentially mean safer, more efficient entry into digital assets, paving the way for a new chapter for crypto in mainstream finance.