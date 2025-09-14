EY-Parthenon Unveils Neurosymbolic AI to Enable Business Revenue Growth

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has launched EY Growth Platforms (EYGP), an artificial intelligence enabled solution powered by neurosymbolic AI.

Announced recently, this update from the EY-Parthenon practice aims to enable businesses to identify untapped opportunities, predict market shifts, and unlock revenue at scale.

As economic uncertainties persist, EYGP positions itself as a digital tool for professionals seeking to redefine commercial models and drive sustainable profitability.

At the heart of EYGP is neurosymbolic AI, a hybrid approach that merges the probabilistic pattern recognition of neural networks with the precise, rule-based logic of symbolic reasoning.

Unlike traditional generative AI, which often excels at content creation but falls short on explainable decisions, neurosymbolic AI delivers actionable insights that are said to be grounded in real-world logic.

This combination allows for predictions that are not only accurate but also transparent and traceable, addressing a need in enterprise decision-making.

Jeff Schumacher said:

“Neurosymbolic AI is not another analytics tool; it’s a growth engine.”

He is the newly appointed EYGP Leader for EY-Parthenon.

Schumacher, who founded Growth Protocol—the proprietary technology EY has exclusively licensed—brings a wealth of expertise in business strategy and innovation to spearhead this initiative.

EYGP functions as a unified data and reasoning engine, ingesting vast amounts of structured and unstructured data from internal systems, external market signals, and EY’s extensive proprietary datasets.

Developed over several years, the platform simulates real-time market scenarios to generate tailored business strategies without the hassle of extensive data cleaning or digital overhauls.

It processes information through intelligent workflows that blend statistical analysis with logical inference, uncovering patterns that traditional methods might miss.

This enables companies to pivot quickly, optimizing everything from go-to-market strategies to high-stakes transactions.

The benefits for businesses are seemingly significant.

In an era where growth demands agility, EYGP helps organizations reimagine their revenue trajectories by identifying hundred-million-dollar opportunities and scaling new ventures.

It tackles complex challenges like building corporate innovation labs or executing mergers with predictive foresight, all while ensuring decisions are statistically sound and compliant.

Mitch Berlin, EY Americas Vice Chair for EY-Parthenon, emphasized this potential:

“In today’s uncertain economic climate, leading companies aren’t just adapting—they’re taking control. EY Growth Platforms gives our clients the predictive power and actionable foresight they need to confidently steer their revenue trajectory.

This is potentially a game changer, poised to become the backbone of enterprise growth.

”Real-world applications span diverse industries. In financial services, EYGP enhances underwriting and claims processing with transparent AI that aligns with regulatory standards, optimizing customer outcomes while minimizing risks.

For consumer products companies, it powers hyperpersonalized experiences—think real-time product recommendations, adaptive user interfaces, and location-based services—by analyzing individual behaviors and preferences in context.

In the industrial sector, the platform optimizes supply chains from sourcing to distribution, integrating domain knowledge with operational data to inform decisions on facility placement, logistics routing, and workforce allocation tailored to specific markets.

Deployed for EY-Parthenon clients in consumer goods, industrials, and financial services, EYGP is available in North America, Europe, and Australia.

This launch underscores EY‘s commitment to blending human expertise with AI, fostering trust in an increasingly automated environment (where it has become increasingly difficult to reliably distinguish between AI powered activity and the finer touches of human interaction).

And as businesses grapple with volatility, tools like EYGP could mark a pivotal shift, turning data into dollars and uncertainty into potential opportunities.