Thunes Launches Real-time cross-border payments into Morocco

Global payments infrastructure provider Thunes has rolled out a real-time payments service into Morocco, allowing payouts in Moroccan dirhams to be sent directly into local bank accounts.

The expansion gives members of Thunes’ Direct Global Network wider access to Morocco’s increasingly digitised economy and seeks to address rising consumer demand for faster and more transparent cross-border payments.

Morocco ranks among Africa’s largest remittance destinations.

According to World Bank data cited by Thunes, the country received more than $11.5 billion in personal remittances in 2023, reflecting the critical role inflows from expatriates play in household incomes and the broader economy.

Thunes pointed to its own research underscoring the need for speed in remittance services.

Its “2025 Report: Money Without Borders” found that 65% of expatriates prioritise transaction speed over other factors when choosing a payment method.

Direct integration with Moroccan banks is designed to bypass intermediaries, cutting transfer times and improving transparency compared with traditional systems.

“As the demand for seamless, real-time cross-border payments into North Africa continues to grow, Thunes is committed to offering fast and reliable alternatives to legacy systems,” said Aik Boon Tan, chief network officer at Thunes.

President and chief operating officer Chloé Mayenobe added that speed has become “an expectation” rather than a preference, and that the launch gives Thunes’ partners the ability to deliver faster, cheaper, and more transparent services into one of Africa’s key remittance markets.

Thunes’ Direct Global Network currently enables real-time payments in more than 130 countries and over 80 currencies, connecting to mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards through more than 320 payment methods.

The company said the addition of Morocco strengthens its mission to expand financial inclusion and provide more efficient channels for those sending and receiving money.