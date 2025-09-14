European Digital Bank N26 Co-founder Valentin Stalf Reflects on Transition to Supervisory Board

Valentin Stalf, co-founder and Co-CEO of N26, revealed he will step down from his executive role to join the N26 SE Supervisory Board in 2025, marking a key milestone after nearly 12 years at the helm.

Stalf’s transition signals a new phase for both him and N26, the Berlin-based digital bank that has tried to improve mobile banking in Europe. It’s also worth noting that this transition was made after numerous complaints and serious concerns about the company’s inability to adhere to applicable regulatory guidelines (specifically, considerable shortcomings in ensuring adequate AML controls which was understandably of great concern not just for regulatory authorities but for company investors / stakeholders as well).

Nevertheless, his move comes at a time when N26 is focused on growth, profitability, and product development.

Stalf, alongside co-founder Maximilian Tayenthal, launched N26 in 2013 with a thisvision: to make banking simpler, more digital, and customer-centric.

Starting with a small team and boundless ambition, they faced numerous challenges, from regulatory hurdles to operational setbacks.

Yet, through perseverance and learning from mistakes, N26 has grown into an international Fintech serving over five million customers across Europe.

By 2025, the bank expects its transaction volume to surpass €140 billion.

Stalf attributes these achievements to the company’s diverse team of over 1,500 employees from 90 nations, whose dedication has been the backbone of N26’s achievements.

Under Stalf’s leadership, N26 has aimed to disrupt traditional banking while also attempting to establish new benchmarks in customer engagement and financial performance.

The company is sustainably profitable, leading the mobile banking sector in both profit and revenue per customer.

Recent months have been the most successful in N26’s history, with record customer growth, revenue, and profitability.

Looking ahead, N26 projects continued profitability throughout 2025 while maintaining sustainable growth.

This financial strength has positioned N26 as one of Europe’s most valuable fintechs, a notable feat for a company that started as somewhat of a bold idea.

Product development and tech advancements remain at the core of N26’s mission.

Beyond its flagship banking services, the company has expanded into offerings like mobile and data plans for frequent travelers, seamlessly integrated into the N26 app.

Stalf highlighted upcoming initiatives, including a digital family offering with a children’s account and a new premium product, N26 ICON, which will feature enhanced benefits and partnerships.

These developments underscore N26’s commitment to evolving its services to meet diverse customer needs, pushing the boundaries of what a digital bank can offer.

Reflecting on the journey, Stalf acknowledged the challenges that shaped N26’s resilience.

“There were setbacks, doubts, and difficult decisions,” he noted, emphasizing that these moments fostered growth and strengthened the company.

His decision to transition to the Supervisory Board comes at a pivotal moment, with N26 hoping to be positioned for long-term success.

Stalf will work alongside Tayenthal to ensure that the so-called founder spirit remains integral to N26’s future, providing strategic oversight in his new role.

The leadership update, detailed in N26’s recent update from this past month, highlights the company’s focus on continuity and evolution.

Stalf’s move to the Supervisory Board ensures that his expertise and vision will continue to guide N26 as it navigates the next stage of its growth.

Meanwhile, Tayenthal’s ongoing leadership will maintain stability at the executive level, preserving the synergy that has driven N26’s progress so far.

In his statement, Stalf expressed gratitude to his team, partners, investors, and customers, crediting them for shaping N26’s trajectory.

“My chapter as CEO is ending, but the story of N26 is just beginning.”

As N26 continues to focused on product develop while expanding operations, Stalf’s role as a co-founder will endure, both through the company’s achievements and his continued involvement on the Supervisory Board.