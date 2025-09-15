UK’s Digital Wealth Management Fintech Chip Reports £6M Investment at £208M Valuation

Chip, the digital wealth management platform, has announced a £6 million funding round that values the company at approximately £208 million.

Founded in 2016 by Simon Rabin and Alex Latham, Chip has tried to position itself as a key player in personalized financial tools, helping users build wealth through intuitive savings and investment features.

Over several funding campaigns, Chip has attracted individual investors, collectively contributing £48 million to enable its business expansion.

Notably, around 30% of the company’s equity is now owned by these Crowdcube participants.

The investment comes from Channel 4 Ventures, the venture arm of the UK’s public broadcaster Channel 4.

This partnership might improve Chip’s visibility, possibly exposing the app to more users through Channel 4’s extensive media reach.

As Chip continues to refine its offerings—such as automated savings plans, investment portfolios tailored to individual goals, and educational resources—the infusion of capital will support product enhancements and market penetration across the United Kingdom.

This round pegs Chip’s post-money valuation at £207,678,600, a 43-fold increase from its inaugural crowdfunding effort in 2017, when the business was valued more modestly.

In a market dominated by complex financial products, Chip’s seemingly user-friendly approach has struck a chord, as indicated by its user base.

Adding to this, Chip is extending participation in this round to retail investors, allowing existing app users to reportedly buy in at the same terms as Channel 4 Ventures.

This strategy appears to align with the company’s ethos of enabling individuals, ensuring that loyal customers can share in the upside of its success.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of this announcement is Chip’s collaboration with Crowdcube to launch the first annual secondary sale register window.

Set to open periodically, this initiative will enable existing shareholders—many of whom are everyday retail backers—to sell portions of their holdings if desired.

The window will be repriced annually to reflect the company’s evolving valuation, providing a structured path to liquidity.

For years, one of the drawbacks of crowdfunding has been the illiquidity of shares; investors often commit long-term without easy exit options, tying up capital in ways that deter broader participation.

By addressing this, Chip is focused on enabling a more mature ecosystem for public investment in startups, potentially setting a precedent for other crowdfunded companies.

Alex Latham, co-founder of Chip, expressed enthusiasm about the developments, stating:

“This marks a huge step forward for Chip.”

His words capture the optimism surrounding the firm’s future trajectory.

As Chip navigates an increasingly digital financial environment, this funding and liquidity innovation could solidify its role as a key player in wealthtech.

For the early supporters, it seemingly offers not just validation of their convictions but practical benefits, bridging the gap between startup investing and traditional markets.

With Channel 4’s backing and a focus on accessibility, Chip could be equipped to expand its mission of making wealth management personal and attainable.