Gr4vy Announces Agentic Payments Tool, Google Collab

Gr4vy, a cloud-native payment orchestration platform, has released its alpha MVP for Agentic Payments Orchestration. It comes alongside a strategic collaboration with Google to support a new open protocol for agentic payments designed to ensure trust and transparency across ecosystems.

As agentic commerce emerges, Gr4vy has developed a working alpha to explore how orchestration can power this new paradigm.

“Agentic commerce is no longer a concept on the horizon; it’s becoming a reality. Our alpha MVP shows how orchestration can empower merchants to embrace this shift with control, security, and flexibility,” said John Lunn, founder and CEO of Gr4vy. “By supporting an open protocol alongside Google, we’re helping build the trust foundation that agentic payments need to thrive.”

The solution leverages a model context protocol server deployed within each merchant’s single-tenant Gr4vy instance. Acting as a front-end for agents, the model context protocol enables interaction between AI systems, merchant infrastructure, and Gr4vy’s orchestration layer.

The alpha MVP showcases several key elements that highlight Gr4vy’s approach to agentic payments. At the Agentic Shopping Layer, AI agents can discover products across multiple merchants and complete transactions through merchant context protocol integration. This is supported by an Inventory Management Bridge, which allows merchants to upload or sync inventory data with MCP servers, enabling real-time stock discovery and order fulfillment.

A Wallet Layer, utilizing Google’s AP2 Credentials Provider framework, is also included, built using Gr4vy’s Vaulting solution to store and tokenize multiple payment methods with configurable multi-factor authentication and spend controls. Finally, the Agentic Orchestrator Layer detects agentic transactions, applies orchestration logic, and routes payments through Gr4vy’s backend orchestration. This gives merchants the ability to define agent-specific rules, apply fraud controls, and integrate easily with existing reporting systems, ensuring trust, security, and flexibility in agent-driven commerce.

This alpha demonstrates how agent-initiated transactions can be authenticated, tokenized, and orchestrated securely, while giving merchants flexibility to adapt orchestration strategies specifically for agentic commerce.

Gr4vy is also participating in Google’s initiative, Agent Payments Protocol to create a new open protocol for agentic payments. Developed in collaboration with payments and technology companies, this protocol establishes a secure, interoperable framework for agent-initiated transactions across platforms.

The protocol is designed to enable standardized communication between AI agents, wallets, merchants, and orchestrators, creating a common framework for agent-driven transactions. By doing so, it provides both merchants and consumers with greater trust and transparency in the emerging world of agentic payments. At the same time, it seeks to prevent fragmentation across the ecosystem by promoting open interoperability.