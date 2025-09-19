Cybersecurity : Regtech Entrust Aims to Enable Fraud Protection with Key Updates

Entrust Corporation is solidifying its position as a key player in identity-centric security. A series of announcements from the company aim to strengthen systems against fraud and other forms of online threats.

The Minneapolis-based cybersecurity firm has unveiled three groundbreaking announcements this week, each pushing the boundaries of secure transactions, cryptographic resilience, and fraud prevention.

From enabling seamless mobile payments in emerging markets to fortifying systems against quantum threats and streamlining account onboarding, these developments underscore Entrust’s commitment to product development amid rising cyber risks and consumer demands for frictionless experiences.

Lebanon’s push toward a cashless economy just accelerated, thanks to a strategic alliance between Entrust and areeba, a global payment infrastructure provider.

Announced recently this month, the partnership positions areeba as reportedly among the first in Lebanon to enable Google Pay for Visa and Mastercard cardholders processed via its platform.

This achievement allows Lebanese users to tap their Android phones or Wear OS devices for contactless in-store payments, online transactions, and app-based purchases—eliminating the hassles of physical cards, terminals, or cash exchanges.

At the core of this integration is Entrust’s Digital Card Solution and mobile SDK, which facilitate secure card addition to Google Pay through advanced tokenization.

This technology replaces sensitive card details with unique digital tokens, ensuring robust protection against data breaches while delivering a seamless, customer-centric experience.

For areeba’s fintech and banking clients, it aligns with a digital-first strategy, broadening access to efficient financial services in a market where mobile adoption is surging.

Maher Mikati, CEO of areeba, shared:

“Bringing Google Pay to market swiftly was essential for us to stay ahead… Entrust’s ability, responsiveness, and shared vision for innovation were instrumental in helping us achieve this major step, which aligns with areeba’s vision to broaden access to digital financial services and support Lebanon’s evolution into a cashless economy.”

Nicolas Bruley, Entrust’s Vice President of Digital Cards, emphasized the partnership’s evolution:

“We’re proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with areeba… which has now expanded to include Google Pay enablement for both Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES.”

This move not only enhances convenience and security for everyday Lebanese consumers but also signals broader implications for Middle Eastern digital economies, where contactless payments could reduce reliance on cash amid economic volatility.

As quantum computing edges closer to disrupting traditional encryption, Entrust is arming enterprises with defenses.

This month, the company also revealed that its nShield Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) have earned validation from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) for three post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms: ML-DSA, ML-KEM, and SLH-DSA.

This certification, tied to firmware version 13.8.0 released during this past month, marks a production-ready milestone, with the nShield 5 HSM now submitted for updated FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation.

PQC algorithms are designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers, which could soon crack legacy systems like RSA and ECC by solving complex mathematical problems at unprecedented speeds.

Entrust’s nShield HSMs, known for tamper-resistant key protection, now natively support these NIST-standardized tools, offering scalable, flexible safeguards for sensitive data in sectors like finance, healthcare, and government.

Mike Baxter, Entrust’s Chief Technology and Product Officer, described the validation as a “key differentiator”:

“This certification gives organizations the confidence that their nShield HSMs are post-quantum ready and recognized by the world’s leading standards body, NIST.”

For customers, this means immediate deployment options to future-proof cryptographic keys, avoiding the scramble as quantum threats materialize—potentially averting trillions in global cyber damages projected by industry professionals.

Fraudsters are getting craftier, but so are the defenses.

Entrust and Mastercard are teaming up to overhaul account onboarding with AI-driven intelligence, announced this month.

By embedding Mastercard Identity’s real-time insights—powered by Ekata—into Entrust’s Identity Verification Security Platform, the duo creates customizable workflows that automate verification, slash manual reviews, and detect threats early.

Key features include machine learning analytics that scrutinize user data (names, emails, addresses) for anomalies, delivering real-time fraud scores to tailor checks by risk level.

Legitimate users breeze through faster, while high-risk cases trigger deeper scrutiny—resulting in up to 50% lower abandonment rates and 60% more passive verifications, as seen in a Buy Now Pay Later provider’s pilot.

This risk-based approach cuts costs, boosts conversions, and ensures compliance amid soaring identity fraud.

Dennis Gamiello, Mastercard’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Identity, praised the proactive shift:

“By combining Mastercard Identity’s insights with the Entrust Identity Security Platform, we’re helping enterprises move beyond reactive fraud detection… enabling a proactive, personalized approach that strengthens security while keeping the user experience seamless.”

Minh Nguyen, Entrust’s Vice President of Product for Identity Verification, added:

“As identity fraud is on the rise… this partnership helps ensure that they can leverage Mastercard’s insights… to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Entrust’s latest updates—Google Pay in Lebanon, quantum-validated HSMs, and fraud-intelligent onboarding—demonstrates a seemingly holistic strategy for addressing various global threats.

By blending accessibility, resilience, and efficiency, these initiatives aim to enable businesses and users, hopefully fostering trust in an increasingly digital environment.