Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Announces AI and Digital Transformation focused Updates

In an environment where digital transformation also accelerates vulnerabilities, Kaspersky continues to focus on cybersecurity initiatives.

This month, the global firm unveiled significant updates across its product suite, a specialized training program, and alarming research on AI-enhanced threats.

These developments underscore Kaspersky’s commitment to proactive defense, addressing everything from cloud complexities to the seemingly dual-edged sword of artificial intelligence.

As organizations grapple with hybrid environments and emerging risks, these announcements offer timely tools and insights.

At the forefront is the rollout of an upgraded Kaspersky Cloud Workload Security (CWS) offering, designed to bolster protection in hybrid and multicloud setups.

This update tackles a critical pain point: runtime misconfigurations, which a recent Kaspersky study reveals as a top challenge for 60% of organizations.

The enhancements span Kaspersky Container Security (KCS) and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security (KHCS), delivering deeper visibility, automated threat intelligence, and cost-efficient scalability.

Key additions in KCS include node OS vulnerability scanning and file threat protection, extending safeguards to orchestrators like Kubernetes.

Network reputation data now integrates customer feeds with NIST and Kaspersky databases, providing customized threat intel.

For better compliance, detailed logging tracks RBAC cluster changes, while WebHooks facilitate incident response with third-party tools.

Platform support expands to Microsoft Azure Registry and Google Cloud Platform, with refined policies for assurance, runtime, and response—boosting detection rates without stifling operations.

KHCS updates the Light Agent, incorporating Kaspersky Endpoint Security versions 12.10 for Windows and 12.3 for Linux, ensuring seamless hybrid integration.

These features mitigate blind spots in traditional endpoint solutions and curb rising infrastructure costs, aligning security with regulatory demands.

Anton Rusakov-Rudenko, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Cloud & Network Security at Kaspersky, emphasized the impact:

“With the latest updates to Kaspersky Cloud Workload Security, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of cloud security, providing our customers with the most comprehensive and robust protection available. Our goal is to empower businesses to take full advantage of the cloud’s potential, without compromising on security.”

This release positions CWS as a resilient shield for enterprises navigating multicloud sprawl.

Recognizing AI’s integration—over half of companies now deploy AI and IoT systems, per Kaspersky research—the firm launched “Large Language Models Security,” a course from its AI Technology Research Center.

Aimed at cybersecurity novices, AI engineers, and infrastructure specialists, this training demystifies LLM vulnerabilities like jailbreaks, prompt injections, and token smuggling.

Through video lectures, hands-on labs, and interactive exercises, participants learn multi-layered defenses: from model hardening to system-level protections.

Real-world case studies and assignments teach structured risk assessments, enabling the design of tamper-proof AI deployments.

In a landscape where AI amplifies both innovation and exploits, this course equips pros to audit, fortify, and future-proof LLM ecosystems.

Vladislav Tushkanov, Research Development Group Manager at Kaspersky, highlighted its urgency:

“The rise of large language models has revolutionized the approach taken by organizations to building and engaging with AI… Yet, this technological leap also brings intricate security puzzles that demand immediate attention. For cybersecurity professionals, mastering the art of spotting, exploiting and shielding against these vulnerabilities has become a vital craft.”

Enrollment is open via Kaspersky’s platform, fostering a skilled cadre against AI’s shadowy underbelly.

Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) sounded a stark warning on the revival of RevengeHotels (TA558), a phishing campaign dormant since 2015 but roaring back from June to August 2025.

Targeting Brazilian hotels and spilling into Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Spain, the group deploys AI-generated code to pilfer guest banking data via sophisticated lures.

Phishing emails masquerade as reservation queries or job CVs, tricking staff into installing VenomRAT—a $650 dark web RAT evolving from QuasarRAT with hidden VNC, credential theft, and UAC exploits.

PowerShell downloaders, hosted on legitimate services under Portuguese domains, bear the group’s signature.

Notably, much of the infector and downloader code stems from Large Language Models, marking an evolution in cybercrime.

Lisandro Ubiedo, Senior Security Expert at GReAT, noted:

“Although the actor’s style is still recognizable, this campaign shows some new features: a large part of the initial infector and downloader code appears to be generated using Large Language Model (LLM) agents. This highlights a growing trend of threat actors leveraging AI to expand and evolve their capabilities.”

Recommendations urge caution with unsolicited emails, fine-tuned antispam, and Kaspersky Next for real-time threat hunting.

These updates—from fortified cloud defenses and AI security education to exposing LLM-boosted phishing—reveal Kaspersky’s holistic strategy.

As threats like RevengeHotels exploit AI‘s accessibility, tools like updated CWS and targeted training ensure organizations don’t just react but anticipate.

Founded in 1997, Kaspersky claims that it safeguards over a billion devices worldwide, indicating that in cybersecurity, vigilance is a primary focus area.