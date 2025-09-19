Stablecoin Adoption: Banking Sector’s Concerns Over Deposit Erosion Due to Stablecoins May Not Be Reasonable – Analysis

As the global financial sector evolves, stablecoins are emerging as a potentially disruptive force, challenging traditional banking systems and sparking debates about their impact.

Recent discourse, fueled by posts on social media and detailed analyses from Coinbase, suggests that the banking industry’s alarm over “deposit erosion” due to stablecoin adoption may be more myth than reality.

Prediction: U.S. dollar stablecoins with yield will drain bank accounts in every country with an inferior currency – which is pretty much all countries. These countries will react with crypto capital controls – they'll pass laws or regulate. We're already seeing it. In the UK… pic.twitter.com/h24ZzDCVWj — RYAN SΞAN ADAMS – rsa.eth 🦄 (@RyanSAdams) September 17, 2025

Coinbase’s blog post argues that there’s no substantial evidence linking stablecoin growth to significant outflows from bank deposits.

Instead, these digital assets are transforming payment systems, offering faster, cheaper cross-border transactions that bypass banks’ $187 billion annual fee revenue machine.

This shift is underscored by a July 2025 U.S. legislative move to regulate dollar-backed stablecoins, a step highlighted by the World Economic Forum as a potential boost to their mainstream adoption.

The banking sector’s response, however, raises questions about its true motivations.

With $3.3 trillion parked as reserves at the Federal Reserve—nearly 20% of total deposits—banks appear to prioritize low-risk holdings over lending, contradicting claims of a deposit shortage.

If banks were genuinely starved for funds, one might expect aggressive interest rate hikes to attract savers, yet rates remain stagnant, guided by the Fed’s Interest on Reserve Balances rate.

This suggests the fight over stablecoins is less about supporting economic lending and more about protecting a profitable fee-based ecosystem threatened by decentralized alternatives.

The Bank of England’s recent proposal to cap individual stablecoin holdings at £10,000, reported this month, further illustrates this regulatory pushback as nations grapple with the rise of these assets.

Stablecoins’ appeal seemingly lies in their efficiency.

Companies like Mural are already saving significant costs on international payments, thanks to transaction fees far lower than those charged by traditional banks.

This efficiency is driving adoption, with market forecasts projecting a stablecoin economy between $500 billion and $4 trillion by 2028.

Yet, this growth is occurring against a backdrop of de-dollarization trends, with the U.S. dollar’s share in global reserves hitting a 20-year low, according to recent financial reports.

Foreign investment in U.S. Treasuries is also declining, and commodity trades are increasingly priced in non-USD currencies, adding complexity to stablecoins’ role as a dollar-centric tool.

Economic pressures, such as a 20% devaluation of some currencies against the euro in 2025, are pushing individuals toward stablecoin yields, further eroding bank dominance in savings.

The tension between tech advancements and regulation is seemingly significant.

The UK’s proposed capital controls could drive users to decentralized finance platforms, accelerating the shift away from traditional banking.

Coinbase’s analysis frames this as a battle for profit margins rather than economic stability, noting that stablecoins serve as payment tools for digital asset trades and cross-border transfers rather than direct savings accounts.

Federal Reserve data from September 2025 shows the effective federal funds rate hovering near target ranges, influenced by the Fed’s reserve rate, reinforcing the idea that banks are adapting to a changing landscape rather than facing an immediate crisis.

As stablecoins gain traction, banks face a choice: adapt to a world where decentralized finance reshapes global transactions or double down on regulatory resistance.

The ongoing tug-of-war suggests that while stablecoins may not drain deposits, they are undeniably challenging the status quo.

With their low-cost infrastructure and growing utility, these assets could potentially redefine financial systems, potentially forcing traditional institutions to make tech advancements and enable product development or risk falling behind.