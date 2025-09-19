4Syte Agrees to New Funding Facility from NatWest with Support from the British Business Bank

In a boost for the UK’s SMEs, invoice finance specialist 4Syte Funding Limited has agreed a funding facility of up to £100 million with NatWest Bank.

Announced recently, the deal is supported by the British Business Bank‘s ENABLE Guarantees program, which guarantees a portion of the funding to mitigate risk for lenders.

This partnership not only doubles 4Syte’s existing capacity but also underscores a collaborative effort to enhance access to flexible financing for businesses navigating economic uncertainties.

Founded in 2016, 4Syte has grown into a key player in alternative finance, offering specialist factoring services to SMEs across diverse sectors.

Headquartered in Essex with offices in London, Leeds, and Banbury, the company addresses critical cashflow challenges by providing rapid invoice discounting and confidential invoice financing.

These solutions allow businesses to convert unpaid invoices into immediate working capital, often within 24 hours, without the delays of traditional bank loans.

Beyond core invoice finance, the broader 4Syte Group extends its portfolio to construction finance, asset-based lending, trade finance, and secured lending—tailored for longer-term needs like business expansion, debt consolidation, and operational scaling.

With a client base spanning manufacturing, retail, and professional services, 4Syte has already disbursed millions in support to UK firms, helping them maintain liquidity amid supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

The new facility represents a pivotal expansion. Structured as a back-to-back asset-based lending (ABL) arrangement, it will enable 4Syte to ramp up lending to smaller UK businesses, effectively doubling its invoice finance and ABL offerings.

For SMEs, this translates to more affordable and adaptable funding options at a time when high interest rates and cautious lending have constrained growth.

Michael Strevens, Managing Director of Structured Financial Institution Solutions at the British Business Bank:

“Invoice finance and asset-based lending are important finance types for smaller UK businesses, providing them with a flexible and affordable way to finance their operations,”

He emphasized the deal’s role in diversifying the lending market:

“Working with a new delivery partner in 4Syte and alongside an established funder like NatWest demonstrates our commitment to increasing the diversity of providers… supporting them at whatever stage of their journey they are on.”

NatWest, a supporter of UK corporate finance, brings its expertise in structured solutions to the table.

Martin Noakes, Head of UK Structured Finance at NatWest, highlighted the excitement around the partnership:

“We are delighted to continue supporting 4Syte’s growth aspirations through the extended provision of our back-to-back ABL facility, and with the support of the British Business Bank and the ENABLE Guarantees programme, we are excited to help unlock an important new source of liquidity for UK SMEs.”

This facility aligns with NatWest’s mission to foster SME resilience, having already committed billions in lending post-pandemic.

At the core of the deal is the British Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantees programme, a government-backed initiative launched to stimulate lending by sharing risk with financial institutions.

In exchange for a fee, the Bank absorbs a slice of potential losses, reducing the capital burden on lenders like NatWest and encouraging them to extend credit to underserved segments.

Since its inception, the ENABLE program has been instrumental in bridging finance gaps, particularly for non-traditional providers like 4Syte.

The British Business Bank itself, established in 2014, has a steady track record: it has facilitated £23 billion in finance to nearly 64,000 smaller businesses through its core programs.

Beyond ENABLE, the Bank has administered various interventions like the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and the Future Fund—now closed—demonstrating its role in economic recovery.

Group Managing Director Nick Sellars expressed enthusiasm:

“This facility demonstrates the commitment of the British Business Bank, NatWest and 4Syte to the SME sector and its vital role in driving growth across the UK.”

4Syte plans to leverage this capital to deepen its regional presence and make advancements in digital factoring tools, potentially integrating AI for faster risk assessments.

This announcement arrives at a juncture when UK SMEs face headwinds from geopolitical tensions and energy costs, yet it signals optimism.

By enabling independent financiers like 4Syte, the collaboration between NatWest and the British Business Bank injects liquidity while aiming to support a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

As Strevens noted, one of the bank’s key aims is to “increase the choice of funding options” for smaller firms—a goal this £100 million facility intends to advance.