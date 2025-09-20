Bolt Activate Accelerator Launches

Bolt, a checkout, identity, and payments provider, this week announced the launch of Bolt Activate, a program designed to help digital commerce founders bring their ideas to market and scale.

“The future of commerce won’t be written by the biggest companies with the deepest pockets. It will be built by independent founders who move fast, know their customers, and aren’t afraid to challenge the old playbook,” said Ryan Breslow, founder and CEO of Bolt. “With Bolt Activate, we’re giving those builders the foundation to scale, including enterprise-grade infrastructure, real community, and the freedom to focus on what matters most: creating. Our mission is simple: to make sure the next generation of iconic brands doesn’t just survive, but thrives.”

The program targets early-stage DTC, gaming, fintech, consumer health, and creator-led brands, along with retail-first companies expanding into e-commerce. Participants get access to Bolt’s one-click checkout and full product suite, while gaining access to a curated global founder network that shares real-world insights, support and connections.

Most participants launch within two to six weeks and remain connected to Bolt’s partner ecosystem and growth resources long after onboarding. Founders have continued full access to Bolt’s platform, leadership and advanced optimization support as their companies scale.

The launch of Bolt Activate comes amid a historic surge in entrepreneurship. Between 2021 and 2023, U.S. founders filed more than 5.2 million likely employer business applications, a one-third increase from pre-pandemic levels. Startups have surpassed Great Recession highs, and business formation grew in over 80 percent of U.S. counties.

But many of these new ventures are being started by individuals, not large agencies or well-funded teams. These founders are building in public, iterating quickly, and looking for proven infrastructure they can trust. Many have strong products and early traction, but lack the technical resources or time to stitch together a fragmented stack of tools. Bolt Activate levels the playing field by giving them an all-in-one solution used by the biggest players, without the overhead.

Participants also gain access to the Bolt Activate Community, a curated network where founders connect directly, share learnings, and access group sessions with product experts, investors, and DTC partners. Bolt is also planning offline gatherings and co-marketing opportunities to help founders grow their visibility to the Bolt ecosystem of investors, consumers and engineers.