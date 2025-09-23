Crowdfund Insider

Nick Morgan Named a Finalist for the Gregor G. Peterson Prize, Remains Focused on Fighting Perceived SEC Overreach 

Nick Morgan is a finalist for the Gregor G. Peterson Prize in Venture Philanthropy.

Established in 2019 by the Peterson Family to acknowledge the work of Greg Peterson, a key figure in business and philanthropy, the prize awards a $250,000 grant over three years to innovative non-profit startups.

Morgan’s nomination, announced recently, underscores his leadership with the Investor Choice Advocates Network (ICAN), an organization dedicated to addressing perceived overreach by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) while advocating for equitable market access for all Americans.

This recognition highlights the growing intersection of venture philanthropy and regulatory reform. ICAN advocates on behalf of smaller investors or those targeted by the SEC which has overstepped its bounds in the past. Currently, ICAN is suing the SEC, targeting the definition of Accredited Investors and its discriminatory impact on the investing public.

Morgan is a frequent contributor to CI, sharing his regular Capital Ideas interview series.

 

