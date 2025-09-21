Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Set to Pay Out $1.6B to Creditors in Latest Distribution

The FTX Recovery Trust has unveiled plans for its third round of distributions, injecting approximately $1.6 billion back into the pockets of affected creditors.

Scheduled to commence on September 30, 2025, this payout underscores the ongoing efforts to rectify the fallout from one of the most notorious collapses in digital finance history.

Nearly three years after the crypto exchange‘s dramatic downfall, this infusion brings the total repayments to over $8 billion, offering a glimmer of closure to thousands of users worldwide.

The saga of FTX began with promise and ended in infamy.

Founded by the charismatic Sam Bankman-Fried, the platform rapidly ascended to become a titan in the crypto trading arena, boasting millions of users and billions in daily volume.

However, revelations in November 2022 exposed a web of financial improprieties, including the diversion of customer funds to prop up affiliated ventures like the hedge fund Alameda Research.

This liquidity crunch triggered a swift bankruptcy filing under Chapter 11 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, leaving an estimated $8 billion in client assets unaccounted for and sending ripples of panic through the entire industry.

What followed was a meticulous, multi-year disentanglement process.

Under the stewardship of the FTX Recovery Trust, estate administrators clawed back assets through litigation, asset sales, and strategic investments.

Early distributions kicked off in February 2025 with a $1.2 billion tranche, followed by a substantial $5 billion release in May.

These efforts have transformed what could have been a total wipeout into one of the more successful recoveries in bankruptcy lore, particularly within the volatile realm of digital assets.

This latest disbursement targets holders of verified claims in designated categories, primarily “convenience” and “non-convenience” classes.

For U.S.-based customers—those tied to the exchange’s domestic operations—the payout equates to 40% of their outstanding entitlements, elevating their overall recovery to an impressive 95%.

International “dotcom” users, meanwhile, stand to gain an additional 6%, pushing their cumulative returns to 78%.

Certain government-related claims may even see up to 120% restitution, reflecting premiums baked into the reorganization plan to incentivize swift settlements.

Creditors poised to benefit must have navigated a series of pre-qualification hurdles, including Know Your Customer (KYC) verification via the official FTX Customer Portal.

Those who selected a distribution partner—such as BitGo, Kraken, or Payoneer—can anticipate funds landing in their accounts within one to three business days post-September 30.

Notably, the August 15 cutoff for this round has passed; laggards will need to await subsequent cycles.

A recent court ruling in Delaware further greased the wheels by slashing the disputed claims reserve from $6.5 billion to $4.3 billion, unlocking an extra $1.9 billion for immediate use.

Yet, not all stakeholders are toasting this news with unbridled enthusiasm.

A lingering grievance centers on valuation methodologies. Repayments are pegged to asset prices from November 2022, when crypto markets languished in the depths of a bear phase.

With Bitcoin and other tokens surging to new heights in 2025, many recipients decry the payouts as undervaluing their losses in today’s dollars.

“It’s progress, but it doesn’t fully capture the opportunity cost,” remarked one anonymous creditor in online forums, echoing a sentiment rippling through recovery communities.

Critics argue that inflationary adjustments or crypto-in-kind distributions might better honor the ecosystem’s ethos.

From a broader vantage, FTX’s restitution odyssey serves as both cautionary tale and blueprint.

The founder’s 2023 conviction on charges including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy—resulting in a 25-year prison sentence—has become synonymous with accountability in decentralized finance.

The trust now stewards up to $16.5 billion in assets, with projections hinting at full creditor satisfaction by late 2026.