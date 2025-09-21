China’s Huize’s Secures Singapore License for Poni Insurtech

China-based Huize Holding Ltd, through its international brand Poni Insurtech, has obtained a financial adviser and exempt insurance broker license in Singapore, reinforcing its strategy to build dual regional hubs in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Poni Financial Advisory Pte. Ltd. was licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) effective July 10, 2025, the company said in a statement.

The approval allows Poni to expand its digital-first advisory model in ASEAN, pairing a regulated advisory platform with technology such as cloud-based application programming interfaces (APIs), AI-assisted consultations, and claims automation.

The firm said this combination reduces friction from onboarding to servicing while simplifying customer experience across channels.

“Securing the MAS license is a pivotal step in our international expansion,” said Ron Tam, international CEO of Poni Insurtech and co-chief financial officer at Huize Holding. He added:

With Singapore and Hong Kong as twin hubs, we are positioned to serve sophisticated clients across the region with trusted advice and technology at scale.

Cassandra Wee, managing director of Poni Insurtech Singapore and CEO of Poni Financial Advisory, said the platform integrates licensed advisory with the company’s insurtech stack to help partners and collaborators deliver protection and wealth solutions through omni-channel distribution. She added:

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to attract cross-border assets, reinforcing their dominance as Asia’s premier insurance and wealth hub. Their regulatory clarity and advisor density make them ideal launchpads for scalable, tech-enabled advisory.

Huize said Poni’s leadership team brings expertise in capital markets, distribution, and partnerships, which will support sustainable scaling and deeper ties with carriers and ecosystem partners.

A spokesperson for industry group Fintech Nation welcomed the move, saying Poni’s entry adds depth to Singapore’s fintech and insurtech ecosystem and strengthens its position as a hub for compliant, customer-first protection solutions.

Poni currently operates across Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam, offering embedded insurance, IFA platform support, and comparison marketplaces.