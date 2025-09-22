Berlin based Digital Assets Platform Nebeus Is Raising Funds via Republic Europe to Accelerate Crypto Adoption

In an era where cryptocurrencies aim to enable financial inclusion but often feel isolated from everyday life, Nebeus intends to make digital assets a part of our daily activities.

Like many other Fintech and web3 platforms, the Berlin-based fintech startup is on a mission to integrate digital assets into the core of traditional finance, allowing users to transact, borrow against, and grow their holdings with the ease of a mobile app.

Now, through an investment round via Republic Europe, everyday investors can join this journey, potentially fueling Nebeus’s expansion across the continent.

Founded in 2018 by Edward Stavropolous, Nebeus has built a platform that intends to make crypto more accessible for people.

At its core, the company operates a hybrid crypto bank, aiming to blend the security of blockchain with the familiarity of conventional banking services.

Users could deposit Bitcoin or Ethereum into an account and instantly accessing a Visa debit card to spend it at your local café, or using those assets as collateral for a low-interest loan to fund a home renovation.

That’s the Nebeus ethos: “Crypto meets the real world,” as the company puts it, enabling transactions without the headaches of exchanges or volatility risks.

However, it is worth noting that crypto exchanges (in general) have become a lot more user-friendly and are offering better products. That’s why this is a segment that has become extremely competitive which makes it very challenging for smaller players to make any impact at all.

Despite this, the platform’s suite of products are said to be designed for accessibility.

Users can earn yields on stablecoins through flexible savings plans, with rates often surpassing traditional banks—up to 12% APY on USDC holdings as of mid-2025.

Borrowing is seemingly straightforward: Pledge your crypto portfolio and unlock fiat loans in euros or pounds, all while retaining ownership of your assets.

There will be no credit checks, no liquidation fears if managed wisely.

For the growth-oriented, Nebeus offers automated yield farming and staking options, curated by in-house experts to minimize impermanent loss.

Security is said to be paramount, with multi-signature wallets, cold storage for 95% of funds, and compliance with EU’s MiCA regulations.

The app, available on iOS and Android, comes with a user-friendly interface that aims to make it easier for users to carry out digital transactions.

Behind the scenes, Nebeus leverages various algorithms for real-time risk assessment, allowing dynamic interest adjustments based on market conditions.

This vision has resonated, evidenced by over 150,000 active users across 30 European countries and $500 million in total value locked (TVL) as of September 2025.

Traction has accelerated post-2024’s crypto bull run.

Monthly transaction volume hit €200 million in Q2 2025, a 300% year-over-year surge, driven by partnerships with payment processors like Stripe and Adyen.

Nebeus’s expansion into Spain and Italy seems to tapped into underserved markets, where crypto adoption lags behind Northern Europe.

Revenue streams are said to be diversified: Interchange fees from card spends (2-3% per transaction), interest on loans (averaging 8%), and premium subscription tiers for advanced analytics.

This momentum appears to underscore the timeliness of Nebeus’s latest funding push on Republic Europe.

Launched on September 15, 2025, the round seeks €5 million in equity crowdfunding at a €50 million pre-money valuation.

Minimum investments start at €250, democratizing access for retail backers.

Funds will go towards supporting product development, including AI-driven portfolio advisors and cross-border remittance features, while bolstering marketing to capture the burgeoning Gen Z investor demographic.

Early backers have reportedly committed €1.2 million to the initiative.

Republic Europe’s community-driven model aligns with their ethos of inclusive finance, noted Stavropolous.

The campaign closes October 31, 2025, or upon reaching its goal—whichever comes first.

Regulatory shifts, like evolving AML directives, could impose compliance costs, while market downturns might pressure loan defaults.

Nebeus aims to mitigate these through conservative leverage ratios (under 50% LTV) and a €10 million liquidity reserve.

As digital assets and the web3 ecosystem continue to mature and onboard moe users globally, platforms like Nebeus and many others are trying to improve wealth management.

By listing on Republic Europe, a hub for pan-European startups since its 2024 launch, Nebeus aims to secure funding to support ongoing operations.