Binance Co-founder CZ’s YZi Labs Bolsters Investment in Ethena Labs Amid USDe’s Surge to $13 Billion Milestone

In a move that indicates confidence in decentralized finance, YZi Labs—the family investment vehicle established by Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and his former colleague Yi He—has significantly amplified its commitment to Ethena Labs.

This development arrives just as Ethena’s flagship product, the synthetic stablecoin USDe, has surpassed $13 billion in total circulation, securing its place as one of the largest dollar-pegged cryptocurrency asset globally.

Ethena Labs, a fast-growing protocol in the stablecoin space, launched USDe in early 2024 as a novel alternative to conventional fiat-backed tokens like USDT or USDC.

What sets USDe apart is its “delta-neutral” mechanism, a sophisticated hedging strategy that pairs long positions in staked Ethereum or similar assets with short futures contracts to neutralize price volatility.

This approach not only maintains a steady $1 peg but also generates attractive yields for holders—often exceeding 10% annually—through funding rates and staking rewards.

By sidestepping reliance on traditional banking reserves, USDe aims to offer a more resilient, on-chain solution tailored for the crypto-native economy, appealing to traders, liquidity providers, and institutions.

The ascent of USDe reflects broader trends in the DeFi sector.

From its inception, the token has attracted steady inflows, outpacing even established players in growth velocity.

Recent data shows it achieving the fastest climb to $10 billion in market cap among all stablecoins, with total value locked (TVL) now hovering around $14 billion.

This positions USDe just behind industry giants Tether and Circle’s USDC, but ahead of emerging contenders.

Analysts attribute this momentum to Ethena’s expansion, including integrations across major exchanges and protocols, which have funneled billions in new capital.

For instance, a $3.1 billion influx earlier this year eclipsed the combined performance of BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds, highlighting USDe’s appeal in a yield-hungry market.

YZi Labs’ decision to deepen its involvement marks a pivotal evolution in its relationship with Ethena.

Originally incubated under the Binance Labs banner during its sixth season of early-stage support in late 2023, Ethena caught the eye of YZi’s team for its potential to enhance yield-generating dollars.

Dana Hou, an investment partner at YZi Labs:

“From our initial discussions with Ethena’s leadership in late 2023, we’ve witnessed the project evolve into a true pacesetter for synthetic, income-producing stable assets.”

While specifics on the additional funding remain undisclosed, the enhanced stake is poised to accelerate Ethena’s product roadmap, particularly its push onto the BNB Chain ecosystem.

This expansion on BNB Chain—a blockchain aligned with Binance’s infrastructure—aims to unlock opportunities for USDe adoption.

Ethena plans to introduce advanced money markets, seamless protocol hooks, and collaborative ventures that could draw in more users from centralized and decentralized platforms.

Central to these efforts are two flagship initiatives: USDtb, a forthcoming stablecoin fully collateralized by traditional assets in partnership with federally regulated entities like Anchorage Digital, and Converge, a settlement infrastructure co-built with Securitize and BlackRock-affiliated tokenization professionals.

Converge aims to facilitate “TradFi-grade” real-world asset (RWA) onboarding, enabling institutional-grade transactions on Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains.

By blending crypto’s speed with finance’s compliance standards, these tools could bridge the gap between Wall Street and Web3, potentially attracting trillions in dormant capital.

The timing of YZi Labs’ reinforcement is no coincidence.

It follows closely on Binance’s recent rollout of USDe as a spot trading pair and collateral option for derivatives, signaling deeper ecosystem synergies despite CZ’s departure from the exchange’s helm in 2023.

Ethena’s CEO, Guy Young, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,

“We’re excited to strengthen ties with YZi Labs, a steadfast ally that’s been with us from the start.”

This alliance not only validates Ethena’s technical prowess but also injects fresh credibility amid intensifying regulatory scrutiny on stablecoins.

Looking ahead, the implications for the crypto sector appear to be significant.

As global regulators, including those behind the proposed GENIUS Act in the U.S., tighten rules on fiat-tied tokens—potentially curbing yields from reserves—synthetic models like USDe stand to gain.

With institutional players such as Franklin Templeton and Dragonfly already on board, and YZi’s $10 billion-plus portfolio adding momentum, Ethena is seemingly positioned to lead this shift.

Yet challenges persist: maintaining peg stability during market turbulence and navigating geopolitical risks remain key hurdles.

In an era where stablecoins underpin over $150 billion in daily transactions, Ethena’s trajectory—fueled by strategic moves like YZi’s—signals a maturing DeFi ecosystem.