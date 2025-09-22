WhatsApp Introduces QR Code Payments for Small Businesses

In a move to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Meta has (NASDAQ:META) integrated a QR code-based payment system into the WhatsApp Business App.

The announcement was made during Meta’s recent business summit in Mumbai, India, highlighting the company’s focus on enhancing digital tools for businesses in one of its largest markets.

This new feature allows merchants to generate and share QR codes with a single tap, enabling customers to complete transactions seamlessly within the WhatsApp platform using their preferred payment methods.

India, a country with a growing digital economy, has already embraced WhatsApp as a key platform for financial transactions.

Earlier this year, the app received regulatory approval to expand its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment services to its vast user base, which numbers in the hundreds of millions.

The addition of QR code payments to the WhatsApp Business App builds on this foundation, offering a streamlined solution tailored to small businesses looking to simplify and accelerate their payment processes.

By embedding this functionality, Meta aims to make WhatsApp an all-in-one platform for SMEs to connect with customers, manage transactions, and grow their operations.

The QR code payment system is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly. Businesses can now share a unique QR code with customers, who can scan it to initiate a payment directly through WhatsApp.

Customers have the flexibility to choose their preferred payment method, whether it’s a digital wallet, bank card, or other supported services, making the process both convenient and versatile.

This feature eliminates the need for external payment apps or physical cash, aligning with the global shift toward contactless and digital transactions.

Beyond payments, the WhatsApp Business App offers a suite of tools to help SMEs thrive in a competitive market.

During the Mumbai summit, Meta also introduced new features focused on customer support and advertising.

These updates are designed to enhance communication between businesses and their customers, streamline operations, and drive sales growth.

For example, the app now includes tools that allow businesses to respond to customer inquiries more efficiently and create targeted advertising campaigns within the platform.

These additions reflect Meta’s commitment to making WhatsApp a comprehensive solution for small businesses, particularly in markets like India, where the app is a cornerstone of digital communication.

The introduction of QR code payments is particularly significant in India, where WhatsApp has become a vital tool for personal and commercial interactions.

With millions of users already familiar with the app’s interface, the integration of business-friendly features like QR code payments is likely to accelerate adoption among merchants.

Small businesses, ranging from local shops to service providers, can now leverage WhatsApp’s reach to offer a seamless payment experience, reducing friction in the purchasing process and fostering customer loyalty.

Meta’s focus on India underscores the country’s importance as a testing ground for new features.

The success of WhatsApp’s P2P payment system, combined with the new QR code functionality, positions the app as a viable option in the digital payments space.

By catering to the needs of SMEs, Meta is tapping into a critical segment of India’s economy, where small businesses play a pivotal role in driving growth and employment.

As digital payments continue to gain traction globally, WhatsApp’s latest update is a strategic step toward making the app a one-stop solution for businesses.

The combination of QR code payments, enhanced customer support tools, and advertising capabilities enables SMEs to operate more efficiently and connect with customers in meaningful ways.