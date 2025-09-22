LINE and Kaia Unveil Project Unify, a Stablecoin-Powered Superapp

In a move to reshape digital payments across Asia, LINE NEXT—the Web3 innovation arm of the messaging platform LINE—and the Kaia blockchain ecosystem have jointly revealed Project Unify.

This initiative aims to deliver a versatile superapp centered on stablecoins, specifically engineered to streamline cross-border transactions.

Announced amid the buzz of Korea Blockchain Week in Seoul on September 22, 2025, the project arrives at a pivotal moment when stablecoin adoption is surging globally, yet regional fragmentation continues to hinder seamless financial flows.

At its core, Project Unify is more than just an app; it’s a comprehensive ecosystem designed to embed blockchain-based financial tools directly into everyday communication.

LINE, with its 200 million monthly active users predominantly in markets like Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, serves as the ideal launchpad.

The superapp will integrate natively into LINE Messenger, allowing users to deposit stablecoins into digital wallets, earn real-time yields, execute peer-to-peer transfers via chat, and settle payments with merchants—both online and in physical stores—without the usual hassles of conversion fees or delays.

Imagine sending remittances to family abroad as effortlessly as sharing a meme, or topping up your coffee with tokenized funds mid-conversation.

This experience is set to debut in beta form later this year, initially as a standalone Kaia-operated service and a compact

Mini Dapp within LINE’s portal.What sets Project Unify apart is its “stablecoin orchestration layer,” a backend that unifies disparate payment networks across Asia.

The continent’s financial landscape remains a patchwork of isolated systems—national rails in Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia that rarely interoperate, leading to sluggish cross-border transfers burdened by intermediaries and exorbitant costs.

Kaia, an EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain born from the 2024 merger of Kakao’s Klaytn and LINE’s Finschia networks, steps in to consolidate this chaos.

The platform will support a diverse array of stablecoins pegged to local currencies, including the Japanese yen, Korean won, Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar, and even the U.S. dollar.

This multi-currency backbone not only fosters liquidity but also ensures regulatory compliance, positioning Unify as a “universally compliant” hub for issuance, circulation, and utilization of digital assets.

Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of the Kaia DLT Foundation, emphasized the transformative potential in a recent statement:

“Asia’s payment infrastructure is still highly segmented, but we’re poised to integrate it, unlocking true financial inclusion for cross-border users.”

He highlighted how the app addresses overlooked gaps in stablecoin infrastructure, catering to everyone from casual remitters to institutional players.

Complementing the core app, LINE NEXT and Kaia are rolling out a dedicated Software Development Kit (SDK).

This toolkit empowers stablecoin issuers to distribute tokens beyond borders, enhancing liquidity and real-world utility.

Developers, meanwhile, can weave in features like instant payments and yield generation into their own applications, potentially sparking a wave of hybrid Web3 advancements.

Stablecoins have proven their mettle in Asia, with Tether’s USDT launching natively on Kaia back in May 2025, enabling low-latency DeFi activities and in-app rewards for LINE users.

Recent regulatory tailwinds, such as South Korea’s KRW stablecoin pilots (including trademarks like KRWGlobal filed by Kakao in August) and the U.S. GENIUS Act’s framework for licensed payment tokens, signal a maturing environment.

Yet, challenges persist: low domestic interest rates, restricted access to dollar-denominated savings, and pricey exchanges deter many from engaging with crypto.

Project Unify counters these by blending fiat-crypto hybrids with familiar superapp interfaces, drawing on LINE’s sister platform KakaoTalk’s 250 million combined users for broader reach.

Looking ahead, this collaboration could potentially help improve Asia’s $1 trillion remittance market, where migrants send funds home amid fees averaging 6-7%.

By slashing costs to near-zero and settlement times to seconds, Unify not only aims to boost economic empowerment but also focuses on paving the way for DeFi‘s mainstream adoption—offering yields on idle assets and on/off-ramps via partners like Slash Payment.