Private Debt Is Maturing as an Asset Class with Steady Increase in AuM, Report Claims

In the first half of 2025, the global private debt market demonstrated remarkable resilience amid economic headwinds, including persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. PitchBook‘s latest H1 2025 Global Private Debt Report paints a picture of a maturing asset class, with assets under management (AUM) surging to $2,364.5 billion as of December 31, 2024.

This figure breaks down into 78.4% institutional, 15.3% retail, and an estimated 6.3% insurance allocation, underscoring the broadening appeal of private debt to diverse investor bases.

As of June 30, 2025, updates to retail and insurance channels highlight a shift toward democratized access, with perpetual vehicles for private wealth raising $86.4 billion—more than 50% higher than the $57.4 billion in H1 2024.

Notably, an estimated 55% of this capital, or $47.5 billion, flowed into private debt strategies, signaling strong retail enthusiasm.

Fundraising activity remained robust, totaling $113.2 billion across 82 funds in H1 2025, on pace for another solid year after six consecutive periods exceeding $200 billion annually.

However, the report flags a concerning trend: the number of funds closed is projected to drop 30% from 2024’s 236, marking the lowest in over a decade compared to 559 in 2022.

This consolidation reflects a “winner-takes-most” dynamic, where median fund sizes ballooned to $375 million in H1 2025 from $208.6 million in 2022.

Over 80% of funds closed larger than their predecessors, and experienced managers captured 94.5% of capital—up sharply from 78.6% in 2015.

Standout closings include Ares Capital Europe VI at $17.7 billion in January and Oaktree Opportunities Fund XII at $16 billion in February, both exemplifying the scale of institutional commitments.

Private wealth channels are a bright spot, with nontraded business development companies (BDCs) leading the charge.

Assets in semi-liquid funds for nonqualified purchasers swelled to $344 billion by end-2024, nearly double the $215 billion in 2022.

Blue Owl, a pacesetter, reported trailing twelve-month inflows of $36.1 billion through Q2 2025, with 45.2% ($16.3 billion) from private wealth, predominantly in private credit.

Insurance giants are also piling in: inflows to credit strategies among the top seven U.S. public alternative managers neared $150 billion over the same period.

Assuming a conservative 15% allocation to private debt, this implies an additional $149.9 billion in AUM and $22.4 billion in fundraising, potentially supercharging growth.

On the deployment front, dry powder dipped 3.4% year-over-year to $542.7 billion by end-2024—the second-highest on record—equating to 29.3% of AUM.

This suggests accelerated capital deployment, particularly in direct lending, which commands $687.2 billion in AUM and has grown at a 23.3% CAGR since 2014.

Deal activity, while not exhaustively detailed, aligns with this momentum, as spreads and yields on U.S. and European leveraged loans stabilized.

Trailing 30-day averages for U.S. new-issue loans showed spreads tightening slightly from July 2024 peaks, while 90-day European averages indicated similar resilience through June 2025.Performance metrics offer a mixed bag.

Private debt delivered a one-year return of 6.5% through end-2024, lagging the five-year IRR of 8.6% and ten-year of 8.1%.

Yet, outliers like infrastructure debt shone at 13.1%, buoyed by stable cash flows and inflation-linked yields.

Regionally, North America and Europe dominate fundraising, with direct lending comprising 38.3% of H1 capital raised—mirroring the five-year average.

European funds snagged 65.5% of direct lending dollars, fueled by mega-deals like Ares’.

Distressed debt, though nascent in H1 data, hints at opportunistic plays as corporate stress mounts.

Looking ahead, PitchBook forecasts AUM eclipsing $2.5 trillion when including perpetual vehicles, driven by semi-liquid innovations and insurance demand.

“The private debt market is entering a phase of disciplined expansion,” notes the PitchBook report, cautioning against over-reliance on large managers amid rising defaults risks.

For investors, this evolution demands nuance: diversify beyond direct lending, prioritize experienced GPs, and eye infrastructure for outsized returns.

As central banks pivot on rates, private debt’s illiquidity premium could widen, positioning it as a cornerstone for portfolios seeking yield in a low-rate hangover.

With consolidation accelerating, the next six months will test whether this asset class can sustain its trajectory or face more of a reality check.