Digital Assets : Kraken to Help Investors Create Diversified Investment Portfolios with Bundles

Digital assets platform Kraken aims to help investors diversify their investment portfolios while gaining access to a range of crypto-assets.

Crypto exchange Kraken announced key developments this month including the launch of Bundles for streamlined crypto portfolio building and Trust Wallet’s integration into the xStocks Alliance for tokenized stock trading.

These moves underscore Kraken’s commitment to enabling everyday investors amid a market where volatility remains a constant challenge.

At the core of Kraken’s latest offering is Bundles, a user-friendly mechanism designed to transform how individuals approach cryptocurrency diversification.

Imagine constructing a balanced investment mix without the tedium of executing numerous transactions or constantly tweaking allocations.

Bundles deliver exactly that—a curated collection of digital assets bundled into one purchase option.

Available through the Kraken mobile application, these portfolios cater to varied risk appetites and thematic interests, allowing newcomers and seasoned traders alike to gain broad market exposure.

Once selected, Bundles undergo periodic adjustments to preserve the original asset proportions, shielding users from the need to intervene during price swings.

Moreover, there’s no cost for these internal trades, making it an economical choice for long-term holders.

For those favoring steady accumulation, automated periodic purchases enable a disciplined strategy akin to traditional dollar-cost averaging, a tactic embraced by nearly six in ten digital asset enthusiasts for its emotion-free consistency.

This feature aims to mitigate timing risks and fosters disciplined growth over volatile periods.

Kraken has rolled out an array of starter Bundles to spark interest.

The BTC-ETH Duo, for instance, allocates 70% to Bitcoin and 30% to Ethereum, anchoring investments in the sector’s foundational networks.

More adventurous options include the Crypto Blue-Chip, which spreads equal stakes across leading tokens like Solana, Dogecoin, and Chainlink, refreshed every three months.

Thematic picks abound: the U.S. Strategic Reserve mirrors proposed national digital holdings with assets such as XRP and Cardano; the Major Memes Bundle taps into viral sensations like PEPE and Shiba Inu for high-upside fun; and specialized ones explore inflation-resistant picks, decentralized finance revivals, or AI-blockchain intersections.

Users retain full control, able to liquidate portions or dismantle the bundle to access individual holdings in their wallet.

Early adopters can explore these via the app, with Kraken hinting at an expanding lineup to mirror emerging trends.

Complementing this crypto-centric innovation is a bolder stride into hybrid assets: Trust Wallet’s entry into the xStocks Alliance.

This collaboration unites Kraken, the tokenization specialist Backed, and Trust Wallet—the self-sovereign wallet powering over 200 million accounts worldwide—to democratize access to fractionalized U.S. stocks on blockchain rails.

xStocks, a frontrunner in this niche, converts traditional equities into secure, on-chain tokens backed 1:1 by real shares, ensuring verifiable ownership without intermediaries.

For Trust Wallet’s vast community, the implications are transformative.

Now, users can acquire these tokenized shares using local fiat currencies, bridging fiat gateways to decentralized ecosystems.

Deposits and withdrawals flow effortlessly to exchanges like Kraken, spanning chains such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and TRON for unmatched versatility.

This setup eliminates barriers like geographic hurdles or brokerage paperwork, embedding equities alongside cryptocurrencies and DeFi protocols in a single interface.

Since its debut in mid-2024, xStocks has clocked over $4 billion in trading volume across centralized and decentralized venues, signaling demand.

Yet, availability excludes U.S. residents due to regulatory constraints, prioritizing compliant international expansion.

Kraken‘s co-CEO Arjun Sethi emphasized the partnership’s reach: integrating with self-custody tools like Trust Wallet places these assets “directly into the hands of millions” for seamless daily use.