Checkout.com Assists Rail Europe with Increasing Acceptance Rates and Enabling Fraud Protection

Rail Europe, the platform for international rail bookings across the continent, has entered a collaboration with Checkout.com.

This partnership aims to streamline payment processing while hopefully delivering measurable gains in transaction success and risk management.

By integrating Checkout.com’s payment solutions, Rail Europe has seen an 8% increase in payment approval rates for both consumer-facing and business-to-business operations, alongside a decline in fraudulent activities and related financial losses.

These enhancements appear to be timely, as Europe’s rail sector rebounds from pandemic disruptions, with travelers increasingly favoring eco-friendly and efficient transport options.

Rail Europe, headquartered in New York and operating as a gateway for non-European visitors to explore 33 countries via over 100 rail carriers, handles millions of bookings annually.

From scenic routes through the Swiss Alps to high-speed connections between Paris and Berlin, the platform facilitates everything from single tickets to multi-country passes.

However, the diverse needs of global users—spanning varying currencies, card issuers, and regulatory environments—have long posed challenges for payment reliability.

International travelers often encounter declined transactions due to mismatched authentication protocols or overly cautious fraud filters, leading to abandoned carts and lost revenue.

Checkout.com, a London-based fintech known for its scalable payment orchestration and AI-driven tools, which stepped in to overhaul this critical infrastructure.

The transformation began with a comprehensive upgrade to Rail Europe’s digital payment ecosystem.

Checkout.com expanded the array of supported payment options, incorporating popular methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and localized alternatives such as iDEAL in the Netherlands or Bancontact in Belgium.

This diversification caters directly to the platform’s multinational audience, reducing friction for users from Asia, the Americas, and beyond.

A key development was the optimization of 3D Secure (3DS) protocols—the standard for card-not-present security.

By fine-tuning these measures, Checkout.com struck an optimal balance: bolstering defenses against unauthorized access without triggering excessive verification prompts that could deter genuine buyers.

During high-traffic periods, such as summer holidays or festival seasons, this adjustment has proven invaluable, minimizing checkout interruptions and ensuring swift approvals.

At the core of these improvements lies Checkout.com’s Intelligent Acceptance suite, an AI-powered engine that analyzes vast datasets from billions of processed transactions.

This technology dynamically routes payments through the most favorable channels, predicting success rates in real-time and adjusting for factors like issuer preferences and regional trends.

For Rail Europe, the result has been a smoother user journey: customers now experience fewer payment failures, fostering trust and encouraging repeat visits.

Beyond acceptance rates, the partnership has fortified defenses against cyber threats.

Checkout.com’s Fraud Detection Pro employs machine learning algorithms to flag anomalies—such as unusual purchase patterns or mismatched IP locations—while preserving legitimate flows.

Consequently, chargeback incidents, which can erode margins and damage issuer relationships, have dropped substantially.

This dual focus on growth and protection aligns perfectly with Rail Europe’s mission to make sustainable travel accessible and hassle-free.

Björn Bender, Rail Europe’s Executive Chairman and CEO, emphasized the partnership’s strategic value:

“At the core of Europe’s mobility network, we connect countless explorers each year. Teaming up with Checkout.com equips us with … fraud safeguards and payment acumen, creating a … booking process that lets travelers prioritize their adventures over transaction worries.”

Guillaume Pousaz, Checkout.com’s founder and CEO, noted in a related statement:

“Rail Europe’s progress exemplifies how our platform turns complex global payments into a competitive edge.”

Looking ahead, this alliance positions Rail Europe for sustained expansion amid rising demand for green travel.

As hybrid work blurs boundaries and overtourism prompts smarter routing, reliable payments will remain the backbone of digital adoption.

By leveraging Checkout.com‘s solutions, Rail Europe safeguards its ecosystem and sets a benchmark for the industry—indicating that enhanced acceptance and fortified protections can coexist to drive progress.