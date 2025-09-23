Webull EU Teams Up with Upvest to Democratize European Investing with Fractional Shares

In a move aimed at improving retail investing, Webull Securities (Europe) B.V. has announced a partnership with Upvest, Europe’s investment infrastructure provider.

Unveiled this month, the collaboration introduces fractional trading of European stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the Webull EU platform.

This initiative, starting with a rollout in the Netherlands, allows users to dive into high-value assets with investments as low as €1, breaking down traditional barriers to entry and empowering a new wave of European investors.

Webull EU, the EU-regulated arm of the global Webull Group, claims it has long been known low-cost trading.

With (a reported) millions of registered users worldwide across 14 markets, the platform offers 24/7 access to global financial instruments, supported by charting tools and real-time data.

Yet, until now, its European offerings were limited primarily to international assets.

This partnership addresses that gap head-on, integrating a robust selection of local stocks and ETFs to create a more holistic trading ecosystem.

It’s an evolution from Webull’s earlier tie-up with Upvest in the UK, announced in June 2025, signaling a deliberate push into continental Europe.

At the core of the deal is Upvest’s Investment API, a modular toolkit that streamlines securities trading, custody, and back-office operations.

Founded in 2017, Berlin-based Upvest has grown into a powerhouse with 250 employees, processing more than 100 million trades annually for heavyweights like Revolut, N26, bunq, and Raisin.

The API’s strength lies in its speed and scalability: what once took financial firms years to build can now be deployed in mere weeks.

For Webull EU, this means rapid integration of European assets without the headaches of regulatory hurdles.

As an AFM-authorized investment platform, Webull benefits from Upvest’s compliant, secure infrastructure, ensuring seamless operations under MiFID II and other EU directives.

Fractional investing emerges as the key feature here, which can be useful for retail traders.

This low-threshold entry point—starting at €1—aims to level the playing field, making sophisticated portfolio diversification accessible to millennials, Gen Z savers.

It’s not just about affordability; fractional shares enable precise allocation strategies, such as dollar-cost averaging into volatile sectors like tech or renewables.

Early adopters in the Netherlands will gain immediate access, with expansion to other EU countries slated for the coming months, potentially unlocking millions in untapped retail capital.

For Webull, the partnership supports its European expansion plans, enhancing its trading proposition with localized assets and fostering user loyalty through expanded options trading and ETFs.

Upvest, meanwhile, solidifies its role as the go-to enabler for fintechs scaling across borders, reducing time-to-market and operational costs.

In an era where digital banks like Openbank and DKB are racing to embed investing features, this model exemplifies how API-driven partnerships can accelerate innovation while maintaining regulatory rigor.

A Webull EU spokesperson said,

“By partnering with Upvest and leveraging their secure and scalable infrastructure, we can not only make this access possible but also expand our offering and further enrich our trading proposition for clients.”

A noted in the update from Upvest,

“By partnering with Webull EU, we can help them enable more Europeans to start their investment journey with confidence. We’re proud to see Upvest’s Investment API enabling our clients to turbocharge their European scaling journeys and support growth across multiple markets.”

Looking ahead, this alliance could catalyze a broader fractional investing boom in Europe, where full-share requirements have historically sidelined smaller investors.

As Webull eyes further rollouts—potentially into Germany, France, and beyond—it seemingly underscores a shift toward inclusive finance.

In a post-pandemic environment grappling with inflation and wealth gaps, tools like these can be transformative, encouraging everyday Europeans to take part in these initiatives.

With Upvest‘s tech infrastructure and Webull’s user-centric platform, the service providers appear to be positioned to capture a significant share of the EU capital markets sector.