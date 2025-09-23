Nothing Raised Money on Crowdcube, Gets $1.3 Billion Valuation in Series C Round

Nothing, a consumer tech firm that raised money on Crowdcube, has captured a $1.3 billion valuation following a $200 million Series C funding round. Tiger Global led the round.

In a post on X, Nothing founder Carl Pei explained that the funding is the start of their next chapter: “From building the only new smartphone company of the last decade, to creating an AI-native platform where hardware & software converge.”

Nothing raised money on Crowdcube three times, first in 2021. In 2022, the company raised funds at a pre-money valuation of €509,475,498. In total, Nothing has raised over €13.8 million on the investment crowdfunding platform.

In a blog post, Crowdcube stated:

“We’re incredibly proud that, in partnership with Carl Pei and the team at Nothing, we enabled 7,745 Crowdcube investors to back the business over multiple early rounds. Nothing has been consistently progressive in its approach to community ownership, giving retail investors the chance to benefit by backing a business that’s disrupting the world of consumer tech and taking on giants like Apple and Samsung.”

Nothing is reporting $500 million in sales last year and is said to be on track to earn $1 billion in 2025. Approximately 7 million devices have been sold on the platform.

While there has yet to be an exit opportunity for early shareholders, clearly, Nothing is on a good trajectory. Investing in early-stage companies is inherently risky, but good examples of firms that raised money from smaller investors and went on to achieve great success.