LSEG Enables Digital Transformation via Integration with Databricks and New Digital Platform for Private Funds

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has been focused on positioning itself at the forefront of digital transformation.

Over the past week, the company unveiled several new initiatives: a collaboration with Databricks to streamline AI-driven analytics and the debut of a blockchain-powered infrastructure for private investments.

These moves underscore LSEG’s commitment to enhancing data accessibility, operational efficiency, and market liquidity, enabling institutions to navigate complex global challenges with speed and precision.

The first development, announced on September 23, 2025, marks a pivotal alliance between LSEG and Databricks, a data and AI platform.

Under this partnership, LSEG’s financial datasets will be seamlessly integrated into Databricks’ ecosystem using Delta Sharing, an open-source protocol for secure, real-time data exchange.

Launching initially with Lipper Fund Data & Analytics and Cross Asset Analytics—including historical benchmarks—the offering will soon expand to encompass pricing benchmarks, reference materials, predictive models like Starmine, core financial metrics, economic indicators, and high-frequency tick data.

This integration addresses a longstanding pain point in financial services: the cumbersome process of aggregating and preparing data for advanced applications.

Traditionally, firms have grappled with delayed, batch-processed information that hampers responsiveness in volatile environments.

By embedding LSEG’s trusted data directly into Databricks Marketplace, users can discover, access, and combine it effortlessly with their proprietary information.

Databricks’ Agent Bricks framework further accelerates this by enabling the rapid creation of AI agents—autonomous tools that automate decision-making.

Imagine a portfolio manager querying natural language prompts for scenario-based forecasts or an risk officer detecting anomalies in real-time exposures; these scenarios, once taking months to deploy, can now materialize in days.

The benefits extend to investment strategy refinement, where backtesting and optimization gain AI-enhanced accuracy; trade execution, bolstered by predictive analytics and cost evaluations; and compliance, with automated reporting across operational silos.

Stephen Orban, Databricks’ Senior Vice President of Product Ecosystem & Partnerships, emphasized, this setup quenches the “insatiable appetite” for premium, ready-to-use data, freeing analysts from tedious preparation to focus on strategic insights.

LSEG’s Emily Prince, Group Head of Analytics & AI, highlighted how the tie-up delivers “new levels of intelligence, efficiency, and compliance” by aligning with clients’ preferred tools.

Databricks, trusted by over 20,000 organizations—including a majority of Fortune 500 firms—brings scalable governance and cost controls to the table, mitigating risks like data silos or vendor dependencies.

For LSEG, this not only broadens its data’s reach but also reinforces its role as a neutral convener, fostering innovation without proprietary lock-in.

Industry observers see this as a catalyst for broader AI adoption in finance, potentially slashing development timelines and boosting returns through sharper, data-fueled foresight.

Complementing this tech-forward push, LSEG launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform on September 15, 2025, tailored for the opaque world of private funds.

Built on Microsoft Azure and harnessing blockchain, the platform orchestrates the entire asset lifecycle—from issuance and tokenization to distribution, settlement, and ongoing servicing—across diverse classes like private equity and venture capital.

Its open architecture ensures compatibility with legacy systems and other distributed ledger technologies, while linking seamlessly to LSEG’s Workspace portal for investor discovery.

The launch hit the ground running with its inaugural transaction: a primary fundraising for MCM Fund 1, managed by MembersCap, where Archax served as custodian for a prominent web3 entity.

Early adopters like EJF Capital are set to list select funds imminently, signaling initial traction.

Dr. Darko Hajdukovic, LSEG’s Head of Digital Markets Infrastructure, described the milestone as proof of demand for “end-to-end, interoperable, regulated” solutions that streamline antiquated processes.

Microsoft’s Bill Borden added that the collaboration exemplifies how cloud-blockchain synergy can “reshape global finance,” unlocking liquidity in historically illiquid markets.

At its core, DMI tackles private markets’ inefficiencies—estimated to manage trillions in assets yet plagued by fragmented workflows and limited transparency.

By enabling funds to surface on Workspace, it connects general partners with institutional investors, accelerating capital raises and secondary trading.

Security features, scalability, and regulatory alignment make it a trusted hub, bridging digital natives and traditional players.

Looking ahead, expansions into more asset types aim to deepen liquidity pools, aligning with LSEG‘s vision of a unified funding model/approach.